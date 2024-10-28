Wests Tigers winger Solomon Alaimalo has confirmed his departure from the club and revealed that he will switch back to the 15-man code.

One of only two players who remained without a contract from the 2024 NRL squad, Alaimalo revealed in a heartfelt social media post that his rugby league career has ended for the time being, and he will return "to the Gilbert and looking forward to what's next".

Moving across the ditch from New Zealand in the pre-season, Alaimalo not only joined a new team in the Tigers but also a new code, having played professional rugby union since the age of 20.

Surprisingly, it would only take eight rounds before Alaimalo would make his NRL debut. Still, he impressed in limited opportunities on the field, averaging 105 running metres and scoring two tries in the process.

Earlier in the year, Alaimalo spoke to Zero Tackle about the transition of switching codes and playing under a national hero and someone that he idolised in Benji Marshall.

Compared to former Dally M Medallist Roger Tuivasa-Sheck before his debut, his arrival saw him become the second Super Rugby player to sign with the club in recent seasons.

Alaimalo revealed that he is proud of himself despite admitting that the transition from the different sports was "tough," especially considering his shortened pre-season.

"Pretty tough bro. The short pre-season for myself probably didn't help but I did all I could to sort of catch up," he said at the time.

"I'm pretty proud of myself and where I am now compared to where I was in December and enjoying it as well".

A mainstay for New Zealand's Super Rugby clubs during his time in the 15-man code, the flyer played for the Chiefs and Highlanders before taking a break from the sport in 2021.

He then returned to the rugby union field for the Waikato Chiefs and, more recently, Canterbury, which competed in New Zealand's National Provincial Championship.

Zero Tackle asked the winger about what it meant to be playing under Marshall, to which he responded it was the main factor in leaving rugby union and joining the Wests Tigers.

"It's amazing, especially being a Kiwi and watching him when I was growing up," he continued.

"He's a coach that I love to play for, and that's a big motivating factor in me moving across the ditch with my partner."