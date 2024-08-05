Off-contract at the end of the season, Wests Tigers winger Solomon Alaimalo has provided an update on his future while also failing to rule out a potential return to the 15-man code.

Moving across the ditch from New Zealand in the pre-season, Alaimalo not only joined a new team in the Tigers but also a new code having played professional rugby union since the age of 20.

Surprisingly, it would only take eight rounds before Alaimalo would make his NRL debut, but he has impressed in his limited opportunities on the field, averaging 113 running metres and scoring two tries in the process.

As the club sits on the bottom of the table with only a few matches remaining, Alaimalo only has a few more games to impress Benji Marshall and the coaching staff to earn a contract extension beyond this season.

Speaking to Zero Tackle, the cross-code convert confirmed that he is yet to speak with the club about his future but is keen to stay on and further his development. He also failed to rule out a return to the 15-man code in the future.

However, the winger may have a difficult time contending for a spot on the roster as 2023 Dally M Rookie of the Year Sunia Turuva will arrive at Concord next season alongside Jarome Luai. There are also a limited number of Top 30 roster spots available.

"I'll sort of wait and see what happens," he told Zero Tackle about his future at the Tigers and his future in the game of rugby league.

"Obviously keen to stay on, but at the same time, they've got a lot of young boys coming through as well.

"I'll wait to see what happens come October and sort of reassess then. They haven't given me any hint yet, so I'll just keep doing what I'm doing and see what happens."

Compared to former Dally M Medallist Roger Tuivasa-Sheck before his debut, his arrival saw him become the second Super Rugby player to sign with the club in recent seasons.

Alaimalo revealed that he is proud of where he is now compared to earlier in the season. Although he admitted that the transition from the different sports was "tough," especially considering his shortened pre-season.

"Pretty tough bro," he added.

"The short pre-season for myself probably didn't help but I did all I could to sort of catch up.

"I'm pretty proud of myself and where I am now compared to where I was in December and enjoying it as well".

A mainstay for New Zealand's Super Rugby clubs during his time in the 15-man code, the flyer played for the Chiefs and Highlanders before taking a break from the sport in 2021.

He then returned to the rugby union field for the Waikato Chiefs and, more recently, Canterbury, which competed in New Zealand's National Provincial Championship.

With Benji Marshall standing next to him, Zero Tackle asked the winger about what it meant to be playing under a national hero and someone that he idolised, to which he responded it was the main factor in leaving rugby union and joining the Wests Tigers.

"It's amazing, especially being a Kiwi and watching him when I was growing up," he continued.

"He's a coach that I love to play for, and that's a big motivating factor in me moving across the ditch with my partner."