With continued doubt over the future of Luke Brooks' future in the Wests Tigers jersey, the club is expected to pursue English playmaker George Williams.

The decision to target William comes after the Tigers came up short in signing both Will Kennedy from the Sharks and Mitchell Moses from the Eels.

According to The Daily Telegraph, Williams will be pursued by the Tigers due to the fact that there is a shortage of halves options available for 2024.

As Jack Wighton is likely to re-sign with the Raiders on a player option, the only two starting halves available on the market for next season are Kyle Flanagan and Shaun Johnson.

Johnson is highly unlikely to leave the Warriors and is not the player he once was in his prime. While Flanagan has struggled in Belmore to find any real consistency.

This leaves the option for the Wests Tigers to pursue George Williams or wait until the end of the 2024 season when multiple big-name halves will be available.

As Brooks' contract expires at the end of this season, the more likely choice is to pursue Williams.

The 28-year-old Englishmen has had a strong career in the Super League which has seen him play 199 games. He has also been a regular fixture of the England national side since 2015 and had a short stint at the Canberra Raiders.

Williams' stint at the Raiders may benefit the Tigers as he built up a strong relationship with new signing John Bateman. The two compatriots got on well not just on the field but also off the field.

However, if the Wests Tigers do try and wait it out until next season they could pick up Adam Reynolds, Nicho Hynes, Kieran Foran, Josh Schuster, Chad Townsend, Tom Dearden, Jarome Luai or Luke Keary.