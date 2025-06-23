Wests Tigers star Jahream Bula is facing an extended stint on the sidelines, while a new signing will make his return to the field via the NSW Cup competition.

In what is a massive blow to the Wests Tigers spine, the fullback has easily been one of the club's best players this season and has averaged 174 running metres per match and made several try-saving tackles.

According to The Sydney Morning Herald, Bula sustained a hamstring injury in last week's match against the Canberra Raiders and is now set to be unavailable for at least a month.

His absence is likely to see Heath Mason move to the vacant fullback spot and Latu Fainu start in the halves with Jarome Luai for the first time in his career rather than coming off the interchange bench.

The injury to Bula coincides with new signing Taylan May making his return to the field for the first time in over 12 months via the NSW Cup competition, per News Corp.

"He's an incredible player. He's (had it) pretty hard off the field at the time but it sort of is what it is at the moment and the club will execute that if needed," Tigers skipper Apisai Koroisau said earlier in the year.

"It's hard to come by these kind of guys. He works out in the backfield and you need that from your wingers these days and he's that quick - some of that speed you can't teach."

Asked if it would be challenging for him to return to his prime, Koroisau revealed that he could see the 23-year-old return to the elite level he once had at the Panthers sooner rather than later.

"A lot of that has to do with muscle memory as well," Koroisau added.

"He's been to that level before, it's not like he's trying to reach that level for the first time.

"He works really hard off the field, so I don't think it would take him that long to get back."