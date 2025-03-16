Shutting down critics, the Wests Tigers have produced a decisive victory to win their first match of the 2025 season, which included plenty of highlights against rivals Parramatta Eels in an error-riddled match.

Competing in hot and humid conditions, the win has marked the start of a new era for the Wests Tigers who looked like the best they have been for a long time with recruits Jarome Luai, Sunia Turuva, Jeral Skelton, Jack Bird, Terrell May and Royce Hunt all starring in the win.

After 25 minutes with nothing but errors from both teams, the floodgates opened up in the 26th minute mark when Sunia Turuva claimed his first of three tries in Tigers colours.

With the floodgates now opened, Benji Marshall's men produced a stellar eight minutes between the 35th and 42nd minute mark, scoring three tries and turning the game on its head.

A hat-trick to Sunia Turuva and tries to the returning Starford To'a, young gun Lachlan Galvin and recruit Jeral Skelton saw them finish with 32 points before a Sean Russell consolation try saw the match finish 32-

Not only did the Tigers produce plenty of highlights in attack, but Benji Marshall would be impressed with their defence, especially in the first half.

After keeping the Newcastle Knights scoreless in Round 1, they did the same against the Eels, making it the first time since mid-2021 that they have kept teams without a point in back-to-back weeks.

Yet to claim his first win as head coach, it is unfortunately back to the drawing board for Jason Ryles as he prepares for two tough matches in consecutive weeks against the Canterbury Bulldogs and Manly Sea Eagles.

Without Mitchell Moses, the Eels lacked any imagination and innovation in attack and had the opportunity to gain the upper advantage before their opponents took control of the match.

Sweating on the availability of back-rower Jack Williams after he was placed on report for a shoulder charge, they will be boosted by the return of star winger Josh Addo-Carr next week.

However, Ryles may decide to make more changes, considering Dean Hawkins, Wiremuu Grieg, Joey Lussick, Ryan Matterson, Kelma Tuilagi, Bryce Cartwright, and Charlie Guymer all played in the NSW Cup earlier in the day.

Three Takeaways

Errors Galore

In hot conditions, the match was always going to be scrappy, but no one could have predicted the number of easy mistakes that both sides made within the first 30 minutes.

Both teams were atrocious with their ball-handling skills and struggled to complete consecutive sets.

Dropping the ball repeatedly early in sets, it felt like it was going to be a long day at the office until the away team started to take control of the match.

The Difference Mayker

In back-to-back weeks, Terrell May has shown that he could arguably be considered the 'Best Signing' of the 2025 NRL season.

Unwanted by the Sydney Roosters, May produced another stellar showing in the middle of the park and continued to put the Tigers on the front foot.

Playing around 60 minutes, he led by example and showed he is now the No.1 leader of the club's forward pack with 151 running metres, two tackle busts, three offloads and an impressive 42 tackles in defence.

While some fans were furious when Stefano Utoikamanu left for the Melbourne Storm in the off-season, May has given them hope and could be the best forward signing since Gareth Ellis.

The Flying Fijian

Arriving at the club from the Penrith Panthers in career-best form, Sunia Turuva put on a show on the left-hand side of the field, claiming a hat-trick and cementing himself as a fan-favourite among the Tigers faithful.

A livewire winger, he added 139 running metres and six tackle busts to his stats sheet and will be eager to continue his form into next week's match against The Dolphins.