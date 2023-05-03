Following their first win of the season, the Wests Tigers have made a new signing, bringing in a utility back.

The Tigers have signed Tony Pellow, a 26-year-old utility back from Wynnum in the Queensland Cup with immediate effect revealed by Strive Player Agency until the end of the 2024 season.

Pellow is set to make his NSW Cup debut this weekend against the Parramatta Eels after being named on the interchange bench.

Entering from Wynnum in the Queensland Cup, his primary positions include fullback, centre and halfback.

He has previously played for the Brisbane Tigers in the Queensland Cup and St George Illawarra in the NSW Cup.

According to Nine's The Mole, his current form with Wynnum interested Tigers scouts, especially with Luke Brooks running off-contract at the end of the season.

In his five appearances for Wynnum this season, he assisted in five tries, scored two of his own and averaged 105 running metres.

Being a halfback, Pellow is set to put pressure on Brooks as he aims for his NRL debut. However, he will also place pressure on fullback Jahream Bula and the centres of Starford To'a, Tommy Talua and Brent Naden.

If the Sea Eagles do recruit Tommy Talau as a mid-season signing, Pellow can be a great addition if To'a or Naden get injured.