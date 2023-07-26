After months of turmoil regarding their halves, the Wests Tigers have reportedly found the solution to their troubles, signing Super League playmaker Aidan Sezer.

While not official, the club has offered the former Gold Coast Titans and Canberra Raiders playmaker a one-year contract, per News Corp. The same report indicates that the contract will see him secure a potential 12-month option on top of the deal.

Sezer's potential recruitment also comes as they step up their pursuit of young Dragons playmaker Jayden Sullivan and have signed NSW U19 representative Latu Fainu from the Manly Sea Eagles.

“The Tigers are going to have Aidan Sezer possibly, Sullivan and Fainu, so three halves signings within a week,” Braith Anasta said on NRL 360.

It is understood that Jayden Sullivan is set to meet Wests Tigers' club officials at the club's Centre of Excellence on Thursday ahead of the Tigers' clash against the South Sydney Rabbitohs on Friday night.

Sezer, the former Titan and Raider, has been playing overseas in the Super League for the past four seasons after departing the NRL at the end of 2019.

In the past, he has played with the Gold Coast Titans (2012-15) and the Canberra Raiders (2016-19) and has also earnt representative honours for the Indigenous All Stars, NSW City, and the Combined Nations All Stars.

If the Sezer deal goes through, it will add much-needed experience to the Tigers roster, and he will be seen as a mentor to the likes of Sullivan, Fainu and Australian Schoolboy Lachlan Galvin, who will join the top 30 roster next season.

“They have offered Aidan Sezer a one-year contract. He is 32 and has played 16 games in the English Super League for Leeds this season. Clearly they are looking for some experience there," James Hooper said on NRL 360.