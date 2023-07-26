In an attempt to pursue their pursuit for a playmaker, West Tigers club officials are set to meet with young Dragons playmaker Jayden Sullivan.

After being granted permission by incoming coach Shane Flanagan to leave the St George Illawarra Dragons at the end of the season, multiple clubs have tried to persuade Jayden Sullivan to join them.

At the top of the list is the Wests Tigers. After being linked to nearly every off-contract playmaker in the NRL and overseas, the club is set to meet with Sullivan on Thursday as they attempt to fill the void left by Luke Brooks, per News Corp.

Having signed U19s NSW Blues prodigy Latu Fainu a couple of weeks ago, the signature of Sullivan will strengthen their depth in the position, as Brandon Wakeham is likely to find a new home as he runs off-contract at the end of the season and is playing on a cheap wage.

Sidelined for the remainder of the season with a hamstring injury, the former captain of the Steelers SG Ball team and former U18 NSW representative previously appeared for the Dragons 12 times this season.

During this, he scored three tries, recorded one try assist, four line break assists and forced four drop-outs with his kicking game. He also has a tackle efficiency of 88.1 per cent in defence - making 208 tackles.

It is understood that Jayden Sullivan is set to meet Wests Tigers' club officials at the club's Centre of Excellence on Thursday ahead of the Tigers' clash against the South Sydney Rabbitohs on Friday night.