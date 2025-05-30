After what has felt like an eternity of endless speculation and rumours, Galvin's time at the Wests Tigers has finally come to its fateful end, as the 19-year-old prepares to make the switch to the Canterbury-Bankstown Bulldogs.

His former teammates have been left to pick up the pieces of this dramatic move, fronting the media for the first time since it was announced the teenage sensation would be donning the Bulldogs logo.

Tigers prop, Terrell May, spoke to the media on Wednesday about how the release played out from his perspective, while also sending a message to his former teammate.

"I don't know too much," May admitted.

"We had our first training session on Monday and got told that he was free to leave.

"He's a good kid, wish him all the best, he's got to do what's best for him and his family. Obviously, I'm sad, because me and him were pretty close."

While May said he "[wishes] him all the best," reports of bullying in recent weeks may have already left a sour taste in Galvin's mouth as he heads for the exit in Leichhardt.

One man who would be hoping to fill the now-vacant halves role at the Tigers, Adam Doueihi, shared in May's sentiment, admitting that his future simply wasn't with the back-to-back-to-back wooden spooners.

"I enjoyed playing with Lachie, he's a good kid and definitely got a lot of talent. I guess if his future is at the Dogs, I wish him all the best and hope he has plenty of success there."

The Lebanon international admitted it was difficult to fathom how much media presence Galvin took up, admitting he doesn't believe the move is a big enough deal to warrant the noise.

"Seeing such a young kid with so much talent have that much media attention on him is definitely hard to take. There's always good players and bad players that come and go at each club. His future wasn't with us, and I wish him all the best.

"Coming into the NRL, he's had so much hype and media pressure on him, and I know dealing with him here, he's dealt with it really well."

Doueihi requested that critics and fans "ease back on him a bit" and simply "let him play his footy."

Galvin is expected to be fitted in Bulldogs colours in the coming days, with many speculating his first match for the club will be the King's Birthday clash against the Parramatta Eels, who were also in the hunt for Galvin's signature.