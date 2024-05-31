Wests Tigers forward Isaiah Papali'i has reportedly suffered an injury setback after leaving the field last weekend against the North Queensland Cowboys.

Papali'i departed the field after being involved in a hip-drop tackle from Valentine Holmes that landed the centre in the sin bin. However, he was only charged with an $1800 fine rather than a suspension.

Suffering a syndesmosis injury, The Sydney Morning Herald has confirmed that he will now require surgery and is set to spend the next two months on the sidelines.

A significant blow for Benji Marshall and the Wests Tigers, Papali'i's stint on the sidelines will see him join John Bateman (pec injury), David Klemmer (three-week suspension) and Aiden Sezer (one-week suspension).

It also comes after it was confirmed he would be released from his contract with the Tigers at the end of the season to join the Penrith Panthers at the beginning of 2025.

Moving to Penrith on a three-year contract until at least the end of the 2027 season, the final year of the ex-Dally M Second Rower of the Year's contract has been bought out from the Panthers, per The Herald.

This means that he will officially be off the Wests Tigers books, and the club will no longer need to provide a small portion of money to the Panthers.