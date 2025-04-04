The race to attend Las Vegas in 2026 has already begun with reports emerging that the Wests Tigers have withdrawn from selection, while another team has applied to return for a second trip.

After another successful overseas showing in the United States, the NRL will return to Las Vegas next season for the third installment of a five-year deal.

According to The Daily Telegraph, the Sydney Roosters have applied to become the first team to return to Las Vegas to kick-off the 2026 NRL season, while the Wests Tigers have rejected the opportunity to play overseas.

It is understood that the Canterbury Bulldogs and St George Illawarra Dragons are all but certain to attend Allegiant Stadium.

Meanwhile, the Dolphins, North Queensland Cowboys, Parramatta Eels, Newcastle Knights, and last year's runners-up Melbourne Storm are also in the mix to be among the four clubs to head overseas.

The NRL is set to make a decision by the end of May, which will allow the teams to prepare for the third installment.

Year 1 (2024)

Brisbane Broncos vs Sydney Roosters

South Sydney Rabbitohs vs Manly Sea Eagles

Year 2 (2025)

Canberra Raiders vs New Zealand Warriors

Penrith Panthers vs Cronulla Sharks

Teams left to travel

Canterbury Bulldogs

Gold Coast Titans

Melbourne Storm

Newcastle Knights

North Queensland Cowboys

Parramatta Eels

St George Illawarra Dragons

The Dolphins

Wests Tigers

Papua New Guina (expansion, 2028)

Perth (potential expansion, 2027)