The race to attend Las Vegas in 2026 has already begun with reports emerging that the Wests Tigers have withdrawn from selection, while another team has applied to return for a second trip.
After another successful overseas showing in the United States, the NRL will return to Las Vegas next season for the third installment of a five-year deal.
According to The Daily Telegraph, the Sydney Roosters have applied to become the first team to return to Las Vegas to kick-off the 2026 NRL season, while the Wests Tigers have rejected the opportunity to play overseas.
It is understood that the Canterbury Bulldogs and St George Illawarra Dragons are all but certain to attend Allegiant Stadium.
RELATED >> Selecting the next three years of Las Vegas: When should each team travel?
Meanwhile, the Dolphins, North Queensland Cowboys, Parramatta Eels, Newcastle Knights, and last year's runners-up Melbourne Storm are also in the mix to be among the four clubs to head overseas.
The NRL is set to make a decision by the end of May, which will allow the teams to prepare for the third installment.
Year 1 (2024)
Brisbane Broncos vs Sydney Roosters
South Sydney Rabbitohs vs Manly Sea Eagles
Year 2 (2025)
Canberra Raiders vs New Zealand Warriors
Penrith Panthers vs Cronulla Sharks
Teams left to travel
Canterbury Bulldogs
Gold Coast Titans
Melbourne Storm
Newcastle Knights
North Queensland Cowboys
Parramatta Eels
St George Illawarra Dragons
The Dolphins
Wests Tigers
Papua New Guina (expansion, 2028)
Perth (potential expansion, 2027)