Sustaining setbacks during pre-season training, an update and return timeline have been provided on the status of star recruits Jarome Luai and Sunia Turuva ahead of the start of the NRL Pre-Season Challenge.

According to The Sydney Morning Herald's Christian Nicolussi, Tigers star duo Luai and Turuva will both be available for the second pre-season match against the Parramatta Eels, meaning they are no longer in doubt for Round 1 versus the Newcastle Knights.

Following the Tigers' pre-season army camp in Queensland, reports emerged last week that Turuva had undergone emergency appendix surgery and was racing the clock to be ready for the team's opening match against the Knights.

However, this is no longer the case.

Signing with the club from the Penrith Panthers on a three-year contract worth around $450,000, Turuva was one of six new arrivals brought into the Tigers as they look to climb off the bottom of the ladder for the first time in four years.

A two-time premiership winner, he will attempt to emulate his form at Penrith, which saw him score 30 tries in 52 matches, represent Fiji on seven occasions and be awarded the Dally M Rookie of the Year award in 2023.

A four-time premiership winner with the Penrith Panthers, a NSW Blues representative and Samoan international, Luai underwent scans on a leg injury a fortnight ago.

He has since been cleared of any serious damage and will partner with teenage sensation Lachlan Galvin in the halves.

"It's been amazing especially during pre-season," Galvin told Zero Tackle about playing alongside Luai.

"We haven't had a lot of sessions together but every day he's coming in and making the place better and not even on the field just off the field as well.

"He's making the energy and the hype so good and just talking to him, he's such a down to earth guy and coming up to me, we just have mad chats.

"He's really teaching us and bringing a lot to the team."