The Wests Tigers could be set to hand teenage prodigy Tallyn Da Silva his maiden NRL first-grade debut this Friday night against the Raiders.

Da Silva was named on Tuesday evening on the extended Tigers bench by Tim Sheens but may come into the team depending on whether skipper Apisai Koroisau will back-up after last night's Origin game.

Despite ending up on the losing side, Koroisau played the entire 80 minutes and led the tackle count with 42 tackles made.

Taking control of the ruck, he cemented a great partnership with former teammates Jarome Luai and Nathan Cleary and even managed to cross over the line for a try.

The status of Koroisau is currently unknown, with Sheens yet to offer any hints on whether he will be selected or not. If he isn't, Jake Simpken is expected to take the starting hooker role, with Da Silva coming off the interchange bench.

A local product, the youngster began his junior career at the East Campbelltown Eagles before attending and graduating from the famed Westsfields Sports High.

He was a member of the undefeated Tigers Harold Matthews side last season and spent the majority of this year learning off Koroisau in training.

Just like Koroisau, there is no word on whether Stefano Utoikamanu will play after attending Origin camp as the 19th man. Although, he is more likely to feature after not having graced the field on Wednesday night.

The match against the Canberra Raiders will mark the first time John Bateman will compete against his former teammates and club.