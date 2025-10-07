A week after confirming the departures of six players, the Wests Tigers have added two more names to the list as they prepare for the 2026 NRL season.

Playing a combined 11 first-grade matches for the club, winger Alex Lobb and versatile forward Reuben Porter have become the newest players farewelled by the club.

Signing with the club in 2024 from the St George Illawarra Dragons, Lobb featured heavily in the NSW Cup for the Western Suburbs Magpies and was seen as a tall goal-kicking winger.

Meanwhile, Porter appeared in eight different occasions in the NRL for the Tigers after lengthy stints in the NSW Cup and QLD Cup competitions.

He also represented the Cook Islands national team and is likely to be on the radar of a few teams who are in need of some depth in their forward pack.

The departure of the duo comes after Brandon Tumeth, Brent Naden and Justin Matamua were told by the club last week that they wouldn't be granted contract extensions.

Meanwhile, Charlie Staines (Catalans Dragons), Josh Feledy (Manly Sea Eagles) and Solomona Faataape (Catalans Dragons) were also farewelled but have secured deals elsewhere