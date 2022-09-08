The Wests Tigers have announced the signing of David Furner ahead of the 2023 NRL season, joining Tim Sheen's coaching staff as an assistant.

The former Raiders coach has spent the last two seasons at Newcastle and Canterbury as a right-hand man, and will reunite with Sheens, who handed Furner his NSWRL playing debut more than three decades ago.

The pair have a history of working together, last linking up whilst Sheens was head coach of the Australian Kangaroos in the early 2010's, and were coaching rivals around the same time period while Sheens took the helm at the Tigers, while Furner enjoyed five years as Canberra's head honcho.

Sheens was excited about the prospect of his former student joining him on the coaching staff, and linking up with former player Benji Marshall as an assistant in the process.

“I’ve known David for a very long time, and I know that he is not only a quality person but has an extremely sharp football mind,” Sheens told the Wests Tigers website.

"He joins us in a key stage of the club's development and his experience will be hugely beneficial.

"Like Benji and Robbie, David knows what success looks like, and I’m confident he will be a major asset to this club.”

Wests Tigers CEO Justin Pascoe was another eager for Furner to join the club as they look to build on a wooden spoon season.

“We welcome David and his family to Wests Tigers and look forward to his contribution to our organisation over the coming years,” Pascoe said.

"This is another very important appointment as we move into an exciting new chapter for the club".

Furner toured the club's new Centre of Excellence on Thursday, and confirmed he's looking forward to getting started with the struggling side.

“This place is incredible and I can’t wait to get started," said Furner.

“I’m looking forward to working with Tim and the team and a great group of people. It’s a wonderful opportunity.”