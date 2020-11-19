The Wests Tigers have announced the signing of former Rabbitoh James Roberts.

The 27-year old has penned a two-year deal with the club, tying him to Concord until the end of 2022.

Roberts was thrilled to continue his NRL journey at the Tigers.

“I’m very excited to be a part of a quality club which is obviously on the rise,” Roberts weststigers.com.au.

“The opportunity to reunite with Michael Maguire is too good to pass up and I’m looking forward to working closely with him again.

“I’m also really impressed with the work Wests Tigers are doing in creating pathways for Aboriginal people and it’s something I’m really passionate about.

“I’d like to thank South Sydney for the support they’ve given me and my family over the past two years and I can’t wait to start my new chapter with Wests Tigers.”

Tigers CEO Justin Pascoe said Roberts was a welcome addition to the club.

“On behalf of all at the club, I’d like to welcome James to Wests Tigers,” Pascoe said.

“James is a phenomenal athlete and provides another x-factor to our outside backs.

“We firmly believe that the NRL is better off having talents like James in the competition and we’re looking forward to working closely with him both on and off the field.

“James understands the responsibility he has to his teammates, the Wests Tigers Members and all those associated with the club and is extremely determined to ensure this opportunity directly contributes to the success of Wests Tigers.”

Coach Michael Maguire was keen to get to work with his recruit.

“James is clearly an exceptional footballer who will add a lot to our side and I’m very pleased to see him continue his rugby league career with Wests Tigers,” Maguire said.

“I’ve worked closely with James before and know that he has good team around him to help get back to the player that we know he can be.

“I’m looking forward to seeing him back on the rugby league field in 2021 and displaying the talent and commitment that I know will add a lot to our team moving forward.”

Making his NRL debut in 2011, Roberts has played 149 games for the Rabbitohs, Panthers, Titans and Broncos.