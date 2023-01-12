The Wests Tigers have acquired a new major sponsor, partnering with Australia's leading non-bank lender, Pepper Money in 2023.

Although Pepper Money will not become a part of the Wests Tigers' on-field apparel, its branding will be displayed by Tim Sheens and his coaching staff as well as on the club's media backdrops.

Alongside head coach Tim Sheens, rugby league legends Benji Marshall, Robbie Farah and David Furner will all be decked out with Pepper Money branding next season.

Wests Tigers are excited to officially announce, leading non-bank lender, @peppermoney are coming on board as a Premier Partner and Official Coaches Partner of our Wests Tigers NRL and NRLW Coaches and Assistant Coaches 🐯 https://t.co/4GFBrdOo1P #WestsTigers #ShowYourStripes — Wests Tigers (@WestsTigers) January 12, 2023

“Our job as coaches is to prepare the players and the team to win football games,” said Sheens in a club statement.

"Through this sponsorship Pepper Money is helping us do that, and we thank them for joining our team."

According to Tigers' CEO, Justin Pascoe the partnership is a key development for the club as they look towards a brighter future.

“We're thrilled that Pepper Money has chosen to align its brand with our club,” Pascoe said.

"This is another positive partnership for our club that comes at an exciting time as we continue to build our business.

“Pepper Money is committed to being part of our club's journey towards success in 2023, and I am confident this partnership will be a big success.”

The West Tigers are not the first NRL team to partner with the Pepper lending group which held the naming rights to the Panthers' home ground between 2015 and 2017.

Pepper money also partnered with the Canterbury Bulldogs in 2022 for the 'Pepper Money Memorable Moments' campaign.