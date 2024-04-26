The Wests Tigers have confirmed the extension of Shane Richardson as club CEO on a four-year deal.

With the club confirming the new four-year term commences on July 2nd this year, it means Richardson is locked in to spearhead the Tigers from the board room until at least the middle of 2028.

A long-time rugby league administrator, Richardson was brought to the club as interim CEO following the removal of Justin Pascoe last year. Lee Hagipantelis was axed by the club at the same time, with former New South Wales State Premier Barry O'Farrell joining as the interim chairman, a role he still holds.

Richardson, who has previously worked with the South Sydney Rabbitohs, Penrith Panthers and Cronulla Sharks, said he is looking forward to the opportunity.

“This is a fantastic opportunity for me to assist this club win its second premiership, and I look forward to working with Benji and the team to achieve that goal," Richardson said in a statement confirming the news.

“Wests Tigers is a family club with fiercely loyal members and a huge supporter base.

“We're on a journey, come with us.”

Richardson has already made significant changes at the Tigers, getting the signatures of Jarome Luai and, more recently, Sunia Turuva across the line from the Penrith Panthers, while the side is playing better in 2024 than they have previously under new coach Benji Marshall, who took over from Tim Sheens at the end of 2023 a year ahead of schedule.

O'Farrell labelled the decision to extend Richardson's contract a 'no-brainer'.

“Shane has done a tremendous job since taking over as Interim CEO, impressing supporters, staff & sponsors,” said O'Farrell.

"It was a ‘no brainer' for the board to secure his services for the future.

“No club can afford to let champions go, whether on the field or in the front office.”