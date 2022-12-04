When Andrew Webster and Cameron Ciraldo departed Penrith this year to take head coaching roles elsewhere, they promised not to raid the Panthers roster.

They didn't say anything about not taking ideas from it.

While Ciraldo has a host of promising signatures and signs at Belmore, Webster has a little more work to do with his struggling Warriors squad. While he has the luxury of a return to New Zealand for pre-season for the first time since 2020, there's a lot more that needs fixing across the ditch.

Mainly, their junior system.

Webster has gone from one rich rugby league nursery to another, however there's a lot more road blocks for the Warriors compared to Penrith within their own system.

The Panthers are arguably the pinnacle at the moment in terms of their juniors, with 13 one-club players in their victorious 2021 NRL Grand Final side, and followed it up with 14 in this season's decider.

While the Warriors have some spectacular juniors, rugby union often pinches the pick of the bunch, with a large portion of their rugby league juniors being union rejects.

Phil Gould began setting up pathways during his brief stint with the New Zealand club, however their affiliation with Redcliffe in the Queensland Cup has now dissolved, and Gould has since become Ciraldo's asset at Canterbury.

However, the Warriors NSW Cup side is returning in 2023 as is their SG Ball team now that the club has returned to Kiwi shores, Webster recognising how key these pathways are.

"Something you take is the pathways program that Penrith have installed for a long period of time," Webster told AAP.

"I just don't see why we can't generate that here in New Zealand and Auckland.