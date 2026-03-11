Over the last few days, rumours have intensified that Melbourne Storm winger Will Warbrick is set to sign a multi-year deal with the New Zealand Warriors.\n\nHaving a history across the ditch after representing New Zealand in Rugby 7's, many are expecting the winger to return home when his Storm deal expires at the end of this year.\n\nHowever, Warriors head coach Andrew Webster has thrown a curveball to the media, suggesting reports could be far from the truth.\n\n"If he were to come here or if it were to eventuate, I would comment more, but at this stage, he's off contract, as are another 40-50-60 players in the NRL," Webster told the media.\n\n"Every player we get tagged to, we just can't be commenting straight away.\n\n"A lot of the time, we're linked to players that we're not even close to signing, or I get a text message from someone saying, 'I heard so-and-so is starting tonight, but no, they're not.\n\n"I don't know where it comes from, but sometimes where there's smoke, there's fire, and sometimes they're just miles off. Sometimes they're just trying to pump up the price."\n\n[caption id="attachment_221755" align="alignnone" width="2560"] MELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA - MARCH 09: Will Warbrick of the Storm is tackled by Sean Russell of the Eels during the round one NRL match between the Melbourne Storm and the Parramatta Eels at AAMI Park on March 09, 2025, in Melbourne, Australia. (Photo by Quinn Rooney\/Getty Images)[\/caption]\n\nDespite the head coach's vagueness, current Warriors outside back Roger Tuivasa-Sheck had nothing but praise for Warbrick, even acknowledging that the winger's arrival may put his place in the squad in jeopardy.\n\n"I can't fault how he's been playing and big ups to him for getting these big-deal chats," Tuivasa-Sheck said.\n\n"There's nothing negative about it. I'll just stay here and make sure I focus on my footy, and see how it all falls out."\n\nWabrick's departure would make him the seventh player to have left or confirmed they are departing the Storm since late last year, leaving the club's top 30 roster looking extremely skinny.\n\n