The NRL have evolved the rugby league international landscape by taking a game to New Zealand in 2027 and making changes to the eligbility rules that allows players to play for New South Wales or Queensland, as well as represent New Zealand or England.

A number of players are now able to not have decide between one or the other, as they can now play Origin if they are selected and play for their country of choosing.

Newcastle Knights fullback Kalyn Ponga spoke last week regarding a potential switch to playing for the New Zealand Kiwis at the Rugby League World Cup 2026.

Without the rule changes, Ponga would have potentially ruled himself out of playing for Queensland for the rest of his career, but now, has the opportunity to play for both sides.

Former Queensland and Australian representative star Johnathan Thurston is very excited for these rules changes, and how it will benefit the international game tremendously.

"Personally, I think that our biggest growth is in the international game,” Thurston said per NRL.com.

“For the boys that are born in Australia with heritage to New Zealand, or Tonga, Samoa and England, like Victor Radley, Robert Toia and Payne Haas, they get to play State of Origin and also represent their motherland.

“I think it is great for the game and it is going to grow the game, and we have seen the growth over the past three years with the Pacific Championships.

“There is a huge opportunity to grow the game internationally and I hope that is where we put all of our eggs.

“We want the best players playing the game and Kalyn Ponga is a superstar of our game so if he is going to represent New Zealand it will bring more eyeballs to the game and that is what we want.

“It's a huge announcement to change the eligibility rules and I feel that the Commission has got it right.”

The WA born star has parents from New Zealand and also qualifies to play for the Maroons as he moved to the state before turning 13 years old.

Ponga has also represented Australia at the World Cup 9s tournament in 2019 and has previously the Māori All Stars.

The same precedent that allowed AJ Brimson to represent England despite having already played for Australia in 9s would be applied to Ponga if he elects to play for the Kiwis.