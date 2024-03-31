Dolphins' coach Wayne Bennett has revealed his club were patient in signing Thomas Flegler and Herbie Farnworth from the Brisbane Broncos over the off-season.

The duo's move north from the Brisbane Broncos to Redcliffe caught the Broncos by surprise, but the pair have already begun to prove their worth in their new colours.

The Dolphins sit with two wins and a loss from their first three games, with a bye included to push them towards the top of the table in the early part of the season.

Both Farnworth and Flegler have been enormous for the NRL's most recent expansion team to start the season, and were again on Saturday night in a big win over the Gold Coast Titans.

Farnworth scored his first try of the year in the game and has made 171, 179 and 156 metres in his three games this year, while Flegler is averaging 129 metres per game from his first three hit outs for the season.

Bennett said the Dolphins were patient in signing the duo, but knew exactly what they were going to be getting.

"They [Flegler and Farnworth] were tremendous. We knew what we were buying and were patient about that. We didn't bring other players into the club that we didn't want. We wanted them, and we got them, and they make a big difference out there. They add a bit of quality to what we already have, and it helps everybody else play better," Bennett said.

Captain Jesse Bromwich meanwhile revealed both players have been fantastic off the field, which he believes is making the team better as a collective on it.

It's hard to argue, with Farnworth and Flegler both bringing experience out of a system which made the grand final last year at the Broncos, before they were mowed down by the Penrith Panthers in the second half of that encounter.

"The standards and the way they go about things. Even in meetings they are very vocal and know what they are talking about. They are world class players which makes the guys around them better. They are doing a lot of good things off the field which is translating out there. They were both very good tonight," Bromwich said on the key signings.