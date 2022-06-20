NSW Blues coach Brad Fittler has come out swinging to defend seven changes to his 22-man squad for Game 2 of the State of Origin series, to be played in Perth on Sunday evening.

Fittler, who confirmed his 17 on Monday morning with a handful of changes, has been criticised widely for the changes to the team.

A new-look centre combination of Game 1 bench player Stephen Crichton and Matt Burton, joined by Jake Trbojevic, Siosifa Talakai, Angus Crichton and Apisai Koroisau in the 17 as the new faces, to go with Jordan McLean, Clint Gutherson and Victor Radley in the squad, has seen widespread changes with the Blues desperate to avoid having Queensland do what the Blues did last year - take a 2-0 lead in the series.

Fittler told reporters that he simply had to reassess.

"When you get beaten, you need to reassess," he said.

"We have no safety net at the moment.

"We went into the first game thinking a certain way about how the game would go and what we could do but it didn't happen."

Given Fittler said he would select "impact" players ahead of Game 1, the selection of Jake Trbojevic may have been the most confusing, however, the veteran has been brought in for his defence, while he also explained that Burton and Crichton would provide strong defence on the edge.

"Just the way the game went in Game 1, I think we needed someone really defensively-minded," Fittler said of his decision to select the Manly middle forward," Fittler said.

"Jack Wighton obviously can't play and I just thought of Matt Burton, with the way he's playing (for the Bulldogs)," Fittler said.

"What Crichton does with Penrith, he's a great defender."

While the widespread consensus has been that Angus Crichton's form is off the mark, Fittler didn't see it that way, also suggesting Siosifa Talakai was unlucky not to make the team for Game 1.

"(Talakai) started the season in the middle, played on an edge and also has played centre," Fittler said.

"He was unlucky not to make the first game. He's someone we've been watching and we've been very excited watching.

"(Angus Crichton) is playing really powerfully at the moment. There are different ways he can play, in the middle or on an edge, but I'm really happy with the way he's going."

Kick-off is scheduled for 7:50pm (AEST) - 5:50pm (local) on Sunday.