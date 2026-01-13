Wayne Bennett has delivered a blunt response to clubs pushing back against the NRL's proposed kick-off rule changes, urging critics to “stop whingeing” and embrace what he believes is a logical evolution of the game.

The South Sydney Rabbitohs coach has long been a supporter of allowing teams that concede a try the option to either kick off or receive possession, a shift away from the long-standing rule that automatically forces the conceding side to restart play.

Under the proposal, teams could still choose to kick long and play for field position, but Bennett argues the flexibility is exactly the point.

“You've got an option, so if it offends you and you don't like it, do what you've always done and kick off,” Bennett told the Sydney Morning Herald.

“It doesn't change.”

The comments come as several clubs voice concerns that the change could alter the “fabric of the game,” with Brisbane Broncos chief executive Dave Donaghy reportedly urging the NRL to slow the process and trial the rule in lower grades before fast-tracking it into the premiership season.

Bennett, however, was unmoved by the criticism.

“This is a new rule of the game where you can determine whether you want the ball back,” he said.

“Who is to stop the team kicking off to you going short? Nobody.”

The Rabbitohs coach believes the change would promote fairness and reduce lopsided contests by evening up possession, particularly during periods of momentum.

“The key to the game is possession,” Bennett said.

“Stop whingeing about it.”