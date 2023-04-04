Wayne Bennett is considering making two switches to the Dolphins' side as they get ready to face the North Queensland Cowboys on Friday.

Yet to play an NRL game in Dolphins colours, Edrick Lee is one of two players Bennett is considering calling up.

Lee suffered an ankle injury in pre-season training and has played in the Queensland Cup whilst returning to full fitness.

According to reports from The Daily Telegraph, it appears likely that last week's debutant Jack Bostock will make way for Lee on the right wing.

The other player who is set to be called upon by Bennett is Kodi Nikorima.

With scans revealing Anthony Milford will miss approximately four weeks, Nikorima is the likely choice Bennett will make.

This comes with halfback Sean O'Sullivan also out with a serious pec injury.

However, Bennett could also recall hooker Kurt Donoghoe and move him or Jeremy Marshall-King to pair up with rookie Isaiya Katoa.

Kick-off in the all-Queensland clash is scheduled for 8:00pm (local time) at Queensland Country Bank Stadium in Townsville on Good Friday.