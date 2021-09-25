New Zealand Warriors' young gun Reece Walsh has allegedly been arrested on the Gold Coast overnight.

Investigations are still ongoing at this time.

Exclusive - rising NRL star, Reece Walsh, arrested by Queensland Police overnight. Investigations into incident in Surfers Paradise nightclub precinct ongoing. @9NewsQueensland @9NewsAUS — Jordan Fabris (@JordanFabris9) September 25, 2021

The Sydney Morning Herald are reporting that police are now investigating alleged "drug and public order offences" against Walsh. Police stressed Walsh helped with enquiries, and that he was released.

“At a quarter past midnight a 19-year-old man from Narang was issued a direction to move on from an area in Surfer Paradise,” a police spokeswoman said.

“Then at around 1am he had returned to the same area in an alleged contravention of the move on direction.

“As a result, the man was arrested and taken to the Surfers Paradise Police Station and assisted police with their enquiries.

“He was released a short time later and police are now investigating whether the man was involved in drug and public order offences. Investigations are continuing at the moment.”

Video taken by a TikTok user appears to show footage of Walsh being arrested.

Video circulating on social media appears to show Warriors star Reece Walsh getting arrested on the Gold Coast last night. #NRL @10NewsFirst pic.twitter.com/3fjxSrgsEe — Veronica Eggleton (@veggleton) September 25, 2021

The Warriors have now confirmed the news in a club statement.

"Vodafone Warriors CEO Cameron George has confirmed fullback Reece Walsh was arrested following an incident on the Gold Coast last night," the statement read.

"He said he had met Walsh this morning and had informed the NRL Integrity Unit.

"George added while the matter is under investigation the club would not be making further comment until a later stage."

Walsh was a mid-season signing from the Brisbane Broncos, having originally signed with the Warriors from the start of the 2022 season.

The youngster is touted as one of the game's brightest stars and was due to make his State of Origin debut before injury struck.

Already named the Warriors' rookie of the year, Walsh was earlier this week named the RLPA's rookie of the year, pipping Sam Walker for the award.