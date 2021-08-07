New Zealand Warriors forward Kane Evans has found himself in Matt Cecchin's bad books on two occasions during his side's clash with Cronulla.

Evans was been sin-binned twice during the match, with the first occasion following two attempted high punches on Sharks veteran Will Chambers.

kane evans 1, 2 on will chambers 😂

someone had to do it and kane was the culprit #NRLWarriorsSharks #NRL pic.twitter.com/g6GlFqdsCe — nrl bits (@nrlbits) August 7, 2021

The incident occurred shortly after Evans came onto the field, with Cecchin soon asking the 29-year-old to head to the sidelines.

"There's a couple of lefts thrown by Kane Evans, and guess who they were aimed at!" Fox League commentator Matt Russell said.

"It took me by surprise and I'm pretty sure it took Matt Cecchin and plenty of players on the field by surprise."

The Warriors prop was once again asked to remove himself from the field, copping a second sin-bin and report for the match following a head slam.

An all time game for Kane Evans:

27 mins

8 runs

62 M

11 tackles

2 errors

4 penalties

2 sin bins

0/2 punches landed

🔥 🔥 🔥 — Joseph Palazzi (@JosephPalazzi) August 7, 2021

At the time of writing Cecchin has handed out nine reports, two of which has have gone to Evans.

