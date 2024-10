2024 was a disaster for the South Sydney Rabbitohs, all memories of their 2021 grand final appearance gone as they finished in 16th spot.

The campaign saw Jason Demetriou axed, and so the question had to be asked: Was 2024 as bad as it gets for the Rabbitohs?

Watch our season review below to recap the season just gone for South Sydney, and to look ahead to Wayne Bennett's arrival.

There were more lowlights and than highlights for the Rabbitohs in 2024.