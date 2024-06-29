Former QLD Maroons forward Corey Horsburgh has been involved in a brawl in the NSW Cup match between the Canberra Raiders and New Zealand Warriors.

The brawl, which involved punches, saw Corey Horsburgh (Raiders), Jacob Laban (Warriors), and Tom Ale (Warriors) all given their marching orders from the field.

The trio were sent off for striking while the referee accused Ale of also kicking, per Fox League.

WATCH BELOW!