The third tier of English rugby league apparently employs players who spend their time away from the sport as magicians.

The average Australian fan may never have heard of Hunslet RLFC or Adam Ryder, but he is responsible for one of the better tries you're ever likely to see.

Described as a powerhouse centre, Adam Ryder is a German national representative who could feature alongside Scott and Josh Drinkwater during the next Rugby League World Cup qualifying campaign at the end of the year, with the brothers speaking out previously on their desire to get Germany into the tournament for the first time.

Playing against the Keighley Cougars on the weekend, he would run onto a Morgan Punchard chip kick, one he was unable to gather cleanly.

Not being quite at the ball, he would stick a boot out and manage to kick the ball back into his arms before running over to score.

WATCH:

🤯 Adam Ryder with an outrageous try on Sunday! pic.twitter.com/XK5SFXtRt7 — Rugby Football League (@TheRFL) March 15, 2023

The try ultimately wasn't enough for Hunslet to win the Challenge Cup contest against the Keighley Cougars, with Hunslet bowing out of the knockout competition.

The Challenge Cup will move into the fourth round next month, with the Super League teams to join the competition at the sixth round.