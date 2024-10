The Gold Coast Titans may not have been able to escape the bottom potion of the NRL ladder in 2024, but how much hope is there for the future?

The club's first season under veteran coach Des Hasler wasn't without disappointment, but injuries played their part, and plenty of young talent looks like it is about to breakthrough.

Watch our 2024 season review for the Gold Coast Titans in the YouTube player below.

Agree or disagree? Let us know in the comments.