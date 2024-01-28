A Parramatta Eels junior player has become a viral sensation overnight, with the social media page 'Internet Hall of Fame' posting a video of the player's run from the back fence to cross the line for a try.

The Parramatta Eels confirmed on their Twitter that the player is a current junior of their NRL system, stating, "That's our guy," followed by an emoji.

In the attached video below, after receiving the ball from kick-off, the individual barged through the opponent's defence before palming off three players and out-running everyone else in the team.