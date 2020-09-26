Not a good look this eye gouge by Luke Thompson #NRLBulldogsPanthers pic.twitter.com/xylmbCKDqX — Rob Sutherland (@rob_sutherland3) September 26, 2020

Bulldog Luke Thompson is in hot water after being reported for an eye gouge on Penrith’s James Tamou.

The Englishman was placed on report in the 15th minute of Saturday’s clash after the Penrith skipper made a complaint to referee Henry Perenara.

The news adds to the poor day for the Bulldogs, with winger Jayden Okunbor leaving the field with a suspected ACL injury.