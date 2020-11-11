New South Wales enforcer Tyson Frizell is sweating on the verdict from the NRL match review committee following an incident in Wednesday’s Origin II clash that saw Maroons star Cameron Munster concussed, per Fox Footy.

The incident took place in the opening two minutes of the Blues’ 34-10 victory, with Munster not returning to the field.

Maroons coach Wayne Bennett made little of the collision, while Queensland fans have demanded Frizell be rubbed out of the series decider.

“I didn’t see it well enough. It probably looked to me like he hit his own head going down on the ground,” Bennett said.

“I haven’t seen the vision well enough to have a real definitive point of view.”

COMMENT That play which knocked Cameron Munster out of #Origin II was illegal. If the NRL is serious about head injuries, Tyson Frizell must be charged, writes @travismeyn https://t.co/4Cb8gB2q5W pic.twitter.com/OvX3RNefug — Courier Mail Sport (@cmail_sport) November 11, 2020

Fellow NSW star Nathan Cleary will also be sweating on the NRL match review after a shoulder charge on Maroons teenager Xavier Coates.