New South Wales halfback Nathan Cleary will be sweating on the NRL’s match review committee after a shoulder charge on Maroon Xavier Coates, with the Panthers star facing some doubt to play in the series decider next Wednesday, per The Sydney Morning Herald.

Cleary was handed man-of-the-match honours during the Blues’ 34-10 victory as they levelled the series, but could be rubbed out of next week’s clash.

The incident went unnoticed by match referee Gerard Sutton as Cleary collided with Coates when chasing a Cody Walker kick in the 14th minute of the match.

LATEST: NSW halfback Nathan Cleary could be rubbed out of Origin 3 after a shoulder charge on Xavier Coates. Match review committee will review it this morning 😰 STORY: https://t.co/1h7sb64sJ0 pic.twitter.com/5rvjfXr31f — Michael Chammas (@MichaelChammas) November 11, 2020

A grade one shoulder charge will add 200 points to Cleary’s name, with an early guilty plea still leaving the 22-year-old needing to face the judiciary should he be found guilty.

After being dropped for Origin II, Luke Keary could be the man to come into the NSW side should Cleary miss the final match of the series in Brisbane.

Cleary’s kicking game was a crucial factor to the Blues’ victory, forcing a number of repeats and even landing a 40-20.

“We definitely turned around what we kind of labelled as what we were doing wrong and Cody was on fire tonight,” Cleary said on Nine after the game.

“I thought everyone had a really good game. Forwards laid the platform. We just needed to finish the sets and thought we did that a lot better tonight. It was a little bit more comfortable, to be fair. I didn’t have too much nerves last night and today. So I just wanted to come out and play some footy and enjoy myself.”