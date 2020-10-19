The Dally M Awards were held on Monday night, seeing Raiders fullback Jack Wighton walk away with 26 votes and the Dally M of 2020.

However, all eyes strayed back to Eels captain Clint Gutherson who some believe was ‘robbed’ of the Dally M, coming second with 25 votes.

Favourite Nathan Cleary landed third place with 24 votes, receiving none in the final round against the Rabbitohs to which the fullback scored two try assists and four goals.

None of the top three scored a single vote in their teams final round, with Wighton being rested by the Raiders.

Although, both Cleary and Gutherson were on field with the Parramatta fullback playing an exceptional game.

Gutherson made two try assists, two tackle busts and a legendary play against Luke Garner that landed them a four-point victory against Wests Tigers and a spot in the top four.

Yet, teammate Nathan Brown snatched the three votes and Junior Paulo ended up with two, leaving the final vote floating back to Wests Tigers, with Luke Brooks receiving the last point up for grabs.

Taking to twitter, fans were shocked with the votes, saying the Eels fullback “won the game for them”, with one even “mystified” that he didn’t receive a single vote in the Eels tight win.

A NSW fan even weighed up the facts, saying: “Luke Brooks got a point in that round when Gutherson legit had a crucial try assist and try saving tackle in the dying minutes.”

Along with only scoring a point, Brooks failed to receive any try assists and missed three tackles in their loss against Parramatta.

I want a Royal Commission on The Robbery of Clint Gutherson. — Ron (@ronstradamus1) October 19, 2020

#NRL I am truly mystified that Clint Gutherson didn't score at least one point in that final round against the Tigers. #DallyM — Ricardo Ascenso (@Ricky_A1) October 19, 2020