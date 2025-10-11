The New Zealand Warriors' NSW Cup squad was brilliant in 2025, dominating the competition before putting the Burleigh Bears to the sword in the State Championship.

A key member of their finals success was Setu Tu, the high-flying winger who scored a double in both the NSW Cup Grand Final and State Championship.

While he has been electric on the wing for the Warriors, Zero Tackle understands that the 26-year-old has been identified by multiple NRL clubs as a potential recruitment target.

Three clubs have scouted and approached Tu's management, with the hope of welcoming him into their side's ranks for some valuable depth in outside backs.

Tu, who can slot into any side as a winger, centre, or fullback in a pinch, has been described as a "game-breaker" by sources and is looming as a potential NRL starter in the coming years.

The try-scoring machine is yet to choose between the three undisclosed NRL clubs, however is expecting to do so soon, and will likely be in the mix for a starting outside back role in 2026 based on his purple patch of form this year with the 'Wahs'.