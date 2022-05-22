The New Zealand Warriors are said to be scouting rugby league journeyman Dunamis Lui in an effort to fill a void within their wounded and wayward forward pack.

Having seen vice-captain Addin Fonua-Blake pick up a foot injury that could spell the end of his season against the Dragons on Saturday, as well as witnessing Matt Lodge opt-out prior to the Round 11 clash, Nathan Brown's forward stocks are near thin enough to slide under the door.

However, instead of trusting the roster that is already under his watch, Brown is said to have cast his eyes to the Queensland Cup in an effort to bolster his ailing crew.

After being released by the Raiders at the cessation of the 2021 season, Lui - a veteran prop-cum-lock with more than 150 games of first-grade appearances to his name - set about rekindling his NRL career with Redcliffe.

And with Origin experience earned in 2020 and a proven track record with not only Canberra but also Brisbane, Manly and St George Illawarra, News Corp scribe Dave Riccio believed that Lui's luck was about to come in with the Warriors.

“He has been playing with the Redcliffe Dolphins in the Queensland Cup,” Riccio said of Lui.

“I can tell you the Warriors are very close to picking up Lui as an immediate replacement. He could be training as soon as Monday.”

While yet to agree to terms ahead of a re-start at in top-grade, should Lui be registered in time, the 32-year-old could well work himself into Brown's plans to face the Knights next Saturday afternoon at

Since debuting for the Broncos in Round 5 of the 2010 season, Lui has pulled on the boots for 169 NRL appearances and crossed the line on five occasions.

The Brisbane-born bruiser also had the honour of earning six Samoan caps between 2014 and 2019.