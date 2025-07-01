The New Zealand Warriors' chances of securing a maiden NRL premiership have been rocked, with both Luke Metcalf and Charnze Nicoll-Klokstad set to be sidelined.

The duo have been crucial to the Warriors' rise into the top four this season, but Metcalf's season is over, while Nicoll-Klokstad has also suffered a medial ligament injury in his knee.

Metcalf tore his ACL during the game against the Brisbane Broncos over the weekend, and will now need between nine and twelve months to recover.

ADVERTISEMENT

It puts him in doubt for Round 1 next year, which is now less than nine full months away, with the halfback having suffered the same injury previously in 2019.

An injury-ruined run during his first season at the Warriors left question marks over the talent, but a move to the number seven jersey this year has seen him become one of the game's most consistent halfbacks.

There was some hope, per a News Corp report, that he would avoid the ACL injury, but scans have now confirmed the worst news possible.

ADVERTISEMENT

Nicoll-Klokstad, meanwhile, will miss up to a month with a medial ligament injury, although that is offset by the fact that the Auckland-based outfit has a bye this weekend.

He is set to miss at least the following two games - at home against the Wests Tigers and away against the Newcastle Knights - before returning in either Round 21 or Round 22 in a pair of home games against the Gold Coast Titans and the Dolphins, respectively.

He will be replaced at the back by Roger Tuivasa-Sheck, freeing up a spot in the outside backs where the Warriors are already stretched thin due to other injuries.

Metcalf at halfback could well be replaced by five-eighth Chanel Harris-Tavita, with last week's utility Te Maire Martin then slotting into the number six jumper.

Ex-Gold Coast Titan Tanah Boyd, who was the 18th man last weekend, is the other option and could play at halfback with Harris-Tavita remaining at five-eighth.

The Warriors' head coach, Andrew Webster, won't have to make that decision until next week, given the bye this weekend.