Former Parramatta back Bevan French has signed a new contract with Super League team Wigan Warriors for another year, with an option to extend for a second if he chooses to do so, per BBC.com.

The 24 year old Australian moved from the Eels in 2019 and has scored 22 tries in 24 games with the Warriors.

French was rumoured to be making a return to the Eels, but has instead opted to stay in England.

“I’ve loved every minute here at Wigan,” French told the Wigan Warrior’s website.

“There’s been a lot of talk about my future, but I’m buzzing to say I’ve signed for 2021.”