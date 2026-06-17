The New Zealand Warriors have pitched the NRL on a shake-up of shot-clock protocols in the wake of Saturday night's farcical finish at Go Media Stadium.

A vanishing clock turned a tense finale to the Warriors vs Sharks matchup into a full-blown headache for officials and the fans.

The LED screen blunder, in which the goal-line dropout shot clock vanished from view at the worst possible moment.

Although they have admitted to making the mistake on their end, the Warriors have suggested fixes to this issue.

The Daily Telegraph has reported that the Warriors' solutions for this issue included:

Sounding an audible 10-second warning at the venue

Mirroring the bell already used to flag set restarts

The referee steps in to count down the closing seconds out loud whenever the clock itself goes dark.

With no prompt from the bunker to confirm the correct time remaining, the referee for the game, Gerard Sutton, was left making an educated guess.

A subsequent review by the NRL found its own clock and scoring infrastructure had functioned exactly as intended, clearing Sutton of any blame in the saga.

Attention has now turned to the Warriors, who've been asked to explain the screen malfunction.