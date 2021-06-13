Former New Zealand Test captain Dallin Watene-Zelezniak is on the verge of joining the Warriors for the rest of the season.

The Daily Telegraph’s Phil Rothfield reports the Bulldogs are keen to let go of the 25-year-old winger, but a deal will only be agreed with the Warriors if the Bulldogs contribute to his bulging salary.

ADVERTISEMENT

Dallin Watene Zelezniak to quit Bulldogs for Warriors. Will happen THIS YEAR. https://t.co/VOf8vPfOyI — BUZZ ROTHFIELD (@BuzzRothfield) June 12, 2021

Watene-Zelezniak has a year left on his contract and is reported to earn $800,000 next season and the Warriors hope that the Bulldogs will contribute to his wage demands.

The Kiwi international has scored five tries in nine appearances for the Bulldogs in 2021.

The Warriors are searching for a winger to replace Ken Maumalo, who has joined the Wests Tigers effective immediately.

ADVERTISEMENT

Watene-Zelezniak joined the Bulldogs from Penrith in 2019 and has made 37 appearances across three seasons.

Canterbury’s winger was linked to the Tigers before Maumalo became available to link up with Kiwi national coach Michael Maguire.

Watene-Zelezniak is the perfect fit for Nathan Brown‘s side as his speed and leadership are hallmarks of his game and traits Brown sees fit for the new-look Warriors.