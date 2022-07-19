All 16 team lists have been revealed for Round 19 of the NRL season, with some enormous calls, as teams look to replace injured players and make runs for the finals.

Here are all the big talking points.

Warriors make staggering Walsh call

The New Zealand Warriors will face a tricky trip to Canberra on Saturday afternoon, but they aren't going to die wondering after electing to move Reece Walsh to the bench.

The star fullback will link up with the Brisbane Broncos next season, and the club have decided to start working through the future of the club.

While his direct replacement, Chanel Harris-Tavita, won't be at the club next year, Daejarn Asi could well be, and he is the effective replacement, coming straight into the starting side to partner Shaun Johnson in the halves.

With Ronald Volkman at the club next year, and Luke Metcalf set to arrive from the Cronulla Sharks, time is fast running out for Asi to push his case to either remain in Auckland, or find a new home in the NRL after his sudden move from the North Queensland Cowboys mid-season.

The move to play him this weekend is an intriguing one, and certainly one worth watching out for.

Tyran Wishart's utility value continues with wing call up

Tyran Wishart has played here, there and everywhere so far this year, and will have a new role this weekend when the Melbourne Storm run out against the South Sydney Rabbitohs looking to snap a three-game losing streak.

It means Nick Meaney will move to fullback, with Ryan Papenhuyzen's season over and Craig Bellamy facing a big challenge to get his side competing for a premiership, despite their standing near enough to the top of the table.

Injuries are nothing new to the Storm this year, who have battled for most of the campaign with all of Papenhuyzen, Cameron Munster, Jahrome Hughes and Harry Grant missing time.

Simply put, they don't have the depth to cover the issues as they once did, but Wishart has been a strong find for the club this year after being plucked out of the Dragons' pathways, and will look to continue that with number five on his back.

The competition for spots exists too, with Grant Anderson on the bench and Will Warbrick surely not all that far away from an NRL debut with strong QLD Cup form continuing.

Griffin continues string of baffling team calls

Anthony Griffin has done it again.

After naming Jack Bird at lock last week to play Francis Molo from the bench with Jack de Belin moving to prop, he has brought Moses Mbye into the starting side this week to take the spot of the injured Moses Suli.

Suli's injury is an enormous problem for the Dragons given how strong he has been this year, but more so in recent weeks, where he has arguably been the club's second best player behind Ben Hunt.

Despite that, options aside from Mbye, who is a utility, but arguably not a starting centre, were available including Max Feagai, who has been named on the reserves list after impressing in the NSW Cup.

A strange decision from Griffin, particularly given he hasn't reversed a costly one from last week, even with the return of Tariq Sims from injury.

Holbrook sticks with status quo despite Campbell's return

Justin Holbrook has a difficult question to answer this weekend - how to slot the return in of Jayden Campbell.

It's the second injury stint of the season for the young gun, who was forced to return via the QLD Cup last time before forcing his way into the team.

Campbell has struggled to find his consistent form this year, and Holbrook has placed him on the bench this weekend, with the club desperately to move away from the bottom of the table.

While Campbell has plenty of future value and would benefit from moving straight back into the number one jumper, Holbrook almost had no choice given how the Titans appeared to play their best game of the season last year with AJ Brimson at the back and Tanah Boyd at five-eighth.

Roosters do the shuffle as Keary returns... But was Manu at five-eighth a temptation?

Luke Keary will make his return from concussion for the Sydney Roosters this weekend, and not a moment too soon as they look to build some momentum after racking up 50 points against the St George Illawarra Dragons last week.

But that doesn't mean Trent Robinson has an easy 1-2 decision.

Joseph Manu played at five-eighth last week and was unquestionably the Roosters' best player.

The problem of how to get the star more ball has been eating at the Roosters for some time now, with no spot available in the halves or at fullback.

His combination with Sam Walker last week saw the Roosters turn on their best attacking display of the year, and while Billy Smith's injury makes it a somewhat easy call to move Manu back to the edge, there must have been some temptation to leave him in the halves and have Sam Walker or Keary play from the bench.

Albert Hopoate finally breaks through for an NRL start

Albert Hopoate has finally broken through to win the first start of his career.

The former Sea Eagles is prodigiously talented, but has struggled in the fact of multiple injuries over the past couple of years.

He has then had to bide his time at the Raiders, but has now moved ahead of the queue, and after playing off the bench last week, while finally come into the starting 13 and likely play 80 minutes this weekend for Ricky Stuart.

He has lost a lot of time on his career, but he is still one to watch when the club take on the Warriors.

Eels continuing with Arthur despite options available

There is no doubt that the pressure on Brad Arthur in Sydney's west is enormous.

His club continue to struggle to hit the marks they really should be, and a scrappy win over the Warriors last week will alleviate none of the pressure he is facing, with speculation continuing around his future in a role he has held for years.

Despite the constant finals appearances, he hasn't been able to take the club to the next level, and this year it simply must happen.

But for that, risks need to be taken on the selection front as they look to overthrow clubs like the Penrith Panthers, who have put daylight between themselves and the rest of the chasing pack.

The return of Bryce Cartwright should have seen the utility come straight back onto the bench this weekend after a string of impressive form pre-injury, but that hasn't happened and Jake Arthur has kept his spot.

An intriguing situation, and one that will develop in the coming weeks if Cartwright continues to be held out of the 17.