2022-07-21T09:50:00Z
|1
|Clinton Gutherson
|2
|Maika Sivo
|3
|Will Penisini
|4
|Waqa Blake
|5
|Bailey Simonsson
|6
|Dylan Brown
|7
|Mitchell Moses
|8
|R. Campbell-Gillard
|9
|Reed Mahoney
|10
|Junior Paulo
|11
|Shaun Lane
|12
|Isaiah Papali'i
|13
|Ryan Matterson
|INTERCHANGE
|14
|Makahesi Makatoa
|15
|Jakob Arthur
|16
|Oregon Kaufusi
|17
|Marata Niukore
|RESERVES
|18
|Ky Rodwell
|19
|Ofahiki Ogden
|20
|Bryce Cartwright
|21
|Tom Opacic
|22
|Sean Russell
|Fullback
|Wing
|Centre
|Centre
|Wing
|Five-eighth
|Halfback
|Prop
|Hooker
|Prop
|Second Row
|Second Row
|Lock
|Interchange
|Interchange
|Interchange
|Interchange
|Reserves
|Reserves
|Reserves
|Reserves
|Reserves
|Tesi Niu
|1
|Corey Oates
|2
|Kotoni Staggs
|3
|Brenko Lee
|4
|Jordan Pereira
|5
|Ezra Mam
|6
|Adam Reynolds
|7
|Corey Jensen
|8
|Jake Turpin
|9
|Payne Haas
|10
|Kurt Capewell
|11
|Jordan Riki
|12
|Patrick Carrigan
|13
|INTERCHANGE
|Cory Paix
|14
|Kobe Hetherington
|15
|Thomas Flegler
|16
|Keenan Palasia
|17
|RESERVES
|Deine Mariner
|18
|Zac Hosking
|19
|Rhys Kennedy
|20
|Delouise Hoeter
|21
|Te Maire Martin
|22
2022-07-22T08:00:00Z
|1
|Cody Ramsey
|2
|Mathew Feagai
|3
|Moses Mbye
|4
|Zac Lomax
|5
|Tautau Moga
|6
|Talatau Amone
|7
|Ben Hunt
|8
|Jack de Belin
|9
|Andrew McCullough
|10
|Blake Lawrie
|11
|Billy Burns
|12
|Jaydn Su'a
|13
|Jack Bird
|INTERCHANGE
|14
|Jayden Sullivan
|15
|Tariq Sims
|16
|Francis Molo
|17
|Josh McGuire
|RESERVES
|18
|Aaron Woods
|19
|Michael Molo
|20
|Tyrell Sloan
|21
|Jaiyden Hunt
|22
|Max Feagai
|Fullback
|Wing
|Centre
|Centre
|Wing
|Five-eighth
|Halfback
|Prop
|Hooker
|Prop
|Second Row
|Second Row
|Lock
|Interchange
|Interchange
|Interchange
|Interchange
|Reserves
|Reserves
|Reserves
|Reserves
|Reserves
|Reuben Garrick
|1
|Jason Saab
|2
|Morgan Harper
|3
|Tolutau Koula
|4
|Christian Tuipulotu
|5
|Kieran Foran
|6
|Daly Cherry-Evans
|7
|Sean Keppie
|8
|Lachlan Croker
|9
|Josh Aloiai
|10
|Haumole Olakau'atu
|11
|Andrew Davey
|12
|Toafofoa Sipley
|13
|INTERCHANGE
|Dylan Walker
|14
|Josh Schuster
|15
|Martin Taupau
|16
|Taniela Paseka
|17
|RESERVES
|Ben Trbojevic
|18
|Kurt De Luis
|19
|Ethan Bullemor
|20
|Kaeo Weekes
|21
|R. Tuaimalo Vaega
|22
2022-07-22T09:55:00Z
|1
|Kalyn Ponga
|2
|Edrick Lee
|3
|Dane Gagai
|4
|Enari Tuala
|5
|Hymel Hunt
|6
|Anthony Milford
|7
|Adam Clune
|8
|David Klemmer
|9
|Jayden Brailey
|10
|Daniel Saifiti
|11
|Tyson Frizell
|12
|Lachlan Fitzgibbon
|13
|Mitch Barnett
|INTERCHANGE
|14
|Kurt Mann
|15
|Jacob Saifiti
|16
|Pasami Saulo
|17
|Brodie Jones
|RESERVES
|18
|Leo Thompson
|19
|Phoenix Crossland
|20
|Tex Hoy
|21
|Dominic Young
|22
|Jake Clifford
|Fullback
|Wing
|Centre
|Centre
|Wing
|Five-eighth
|Halfback
|Prop
|Hooker
|Prop
|Second Row
|Second Row
|Lock
|Interchange
|Interchange
|Interchange
|Interchange
|Reserves
|Reserves
|Reserves
|Reserves
|Reserves
|James Tedesco
|1
|Daniel Tupou
|2
|Paul Momirovski
|3
|Joseph Manu
|4
|Joseph Suaalii
|5
|Luke Keary
|6
|Sam Walker
|7
|J. Waerea-Hargreaves
|8
|Sam Verrills
|9
|Matthew Lodge
|10
|Angus Crichton
|11
|Nat Butcher
|12
|Victor Radley
|13
|INTERCHANGE
|Connor Watson
|14
|Egan Butcher
|15
|Drew Hutchison
|16
|Terrell May
|17
|RESERVES
|Lachlan Lam
|18
|Naufahu Whyte
|19
|Adam Keighran
|20
|Ben Thomas
|21
|Kevin Naiqama
|22
2022-07-23T05:00:00Z
|1
|Xavier Savage
|2
|Nick Cotric
|3
|Matthew Timoko
|4
|Sebastian Kris
|5
|Albert Hopoate
|6
|Jack Wighton
|7
|Jamal Fogarty
|8
|Josh Papalii
|9
|Zac Woolford
|10
|Joseph Tapine
|11
|Hudson Young
|12
|Elliott Whitehead
|13
|Adam Elliott
|INTERCHANGE
|14
|Tom Starling
|15
|Ryan Sutton
|16
|Emre Guler
|17
|Corey Harawira-Naera
|RESERVES
|18
|Adrian Trevilyan
|19
|Elijah Anderson
|20
|Brad Schneider
|21
|Ata Mariota
|22
|Peter Hola
|Fullback
|Wing
|Centre
|Centre
|Wing
|Five-eighth
|Halfback
|Prop
|Hooker
|Prop
|Second Row
|Second Row
|Lock
|Interchange
|Interchange
|Interchange
|Interchange
|Reserves
|Reserves
|Reserves
|Reserves
|Reserves
|Chanel Harris-Tavita
|1
|D. Watene-Zelezniak
|2
|Jesse Arthars
|3
|Adam Pompey
|4
|Marcelo Montoya
|5
|Daejarn Asi
|6
|Shaun Johnson
|7
|Addin Fonua-Blake
|8
|Wayde Egan
|9
|Tohu Harris
|10
|Euan Aitken
|11
|Josh Curran
|12
|Jazz Tevaga
|13
|INTERCHANGE
|Reece Walsh
|14
|Bunty Afoa
|15
|Aaron Pene
|16
|Jack Murchie
|17
|RESERVES
|Eliesa Katoa
|18
|Edward Kosi
|20
|Ronald Volkman
|21
|Freddy Lussick
|22
|Jackson Frei
|23
2022-07-23T07:30:00Z
|1
|Dylan Edwards
|2
|Taylan May
|3
|Izack Tago
|4
|Stephen Crichton
|5
|Brian To'o
|6
|Jarome Luai
|7
|Nathan Cleary
|8
|Moses Leota
|9
|Apisai Koroisau
|10
|James Fisher-Harris
|11
|Viliame Kikau
|12
|Liam Martin
|13
|Isaah Yeo
|INTERCHANGE
|14
|Mitch Kenny
|15
|Scott Sorensen
|16
|Matthew Eisenhuth
|17
|Jaeman Salmon
|RESERVES
|18
|Charlie Staines
|19
|Spencer Leniu
|20
|Chris Smith
|21
|Sunia Turuva
|22
|Sean O'Sullivan
|Fullback
|Wing
|Centre
|Centre
|Wing
|Five-eighth
|Halfback
|Prop
|Hooker
|Prop
|Second Row
|Second Row
|Lock
|Interchange
|Interchange
|Interchange
|Interchange
|Reserves
|Reserves
|Reserves
|Reserves
|Reserves
|William Kennedy
|1
|Connor Tracey
|2
|Jesse Ramien
|3
|Siosifa Talakai
|4
|Ronaldo Mulitalo
|5
|Matt Moylan
|6
|Nicho Hynes
|7
|Toby Rudolf
|8
|Blayke Brailey
|9
|Royce Hunt
|10
|Briton Nikora
|11
|Wade Graham
|12
|Dale Finucane
|13
|INTERCHANGE
|Teig Wilton
|14
|Cameron McInnes
|15
|Braden Hamlin-Uele
|16
|Andrew Fifita
|17
|RESERVES
|Braydon Trindall
|18
|Aiden Tolman
|19
|Kade Dykes
|20
|Jesse Colquhoun
|21
|Matt Ikuvalu
|22
2022-07-23T09:35:00Z
|1
|Latrell Mitchell
|2
|Alex Johnston
|3
|Jed Cartwright
|4
|Isaiah Tass
|5
|Jaxson Paulo
|6
|Cody Walker
|7
|Lachlan Ilias
|8
|Tevita Tatola
|9
|Damien Cook
|10
|Mark Nicholls
|11
|Keaon Koloamatangi
|12
|Jai Arrow
|13
|Cameron Murray
|INTERCHANGE
|14
|Kodi Nikorima
|15
|Davvy Moale
|16
|Siliva Havili
|17
|Thomas Burgess
|RESERVES
|18
|Daniel Suluka-Fifita
|19
|Josh Mansour
|20
|Richie Kennar
|21
|Ben Lovett
|22
|Blake Taaffe
|Fullback
|Wing
|Centre
|Centre
|Wing
|Five-eighth
|Halfback
|Prop
|Hooker
|Prop
|Second Row
|Second Row
|Lock
|Interchange
|Interchange
|Interchange
|Interchange
|Reserves
|Reserves
|Reserves
|Reserves
|Reserves
|Nick Meaney
|1
|Dean Ieremia
|2
|Marion Seve
|3
|Justin Olam
|4
|Tyran Wishart
|5
|Cameron Munster
|6
|Jahrome Hughes
|7
|Jesse Bromwich
|8
|Harry Grant
|9
|N. Asofa-Solomona
|10
|Felise Kaufusi
|11
|Kenneath Bromwich
|12
|Josh King
|13
|INTERCHANGE
|Grant Anderson
|14
|Tui Kamikamica
|15
|Alec MacDonald
|16
|Jordan Grant
|17
|RESERVES
|Chris Lewis
|18
|Cooper Johns
|19
|Young Tonumaipea
|20
|Tom Eisenhuth
|21
|Sualauvi Faalogo
|22
2022-07-24T04:00:00Z
|1
|Jake Averillo
|2
|Jacob Kiraz
|3
|Declan Casey
|4
|Braidon Burns
|5
|Josh Addo-Carr
|6
|Matt Burton
|7
|Kyle Flanagan
|8
|Max King
|9
|Jeremy Marshall-King
|10
|Paul Vaughan
|11
|Josh Jackson
|12
|Corey Waddell
|13
|Tevita Pangai Junior
|INTERCHANGE
|14
|Zach Dockar-Clay
|15
|Kurtis Morrin
|16
|Joe Stimson
|17
|R. Faitala-Mariner
|RESERVES
|19
|Aaron Schoupp
|20
|Matt Dufty
|21
|Bailey Biondi-Odo
|22
|Jackson Topine
|23
|Chris Patolo
|Fullback
|Wing
|Centre
|Centre
|Wing
|Five-eighth
|Halfback
|Prop
|Hooker
|Prop
|Second Row
|Second Row
|Lock
|Interchange
|Interchange
|Interchange
|Interchange
|Reserves
|Reserves
|Reserves
|Reserves
|Reserves
|AJ Brimson
|1
|Sosefo Fifita
|2
|Phillip Sami
|3
|Patrick Herbert
|4
|Corey Thompson
|5
|Tanah Boyd
|6
|Toby Sexton
|7
|Moeaki Fotuaika
|8
|Aaron Booth
|9
|Isaac Liu
|10
|David Fifita
|11
|Beau Fermor
|12
|Tino Fa'asuamaleaui
|13
|INTERCHANGE
|Erin Clark
|14
|Jaimin Jolliffe
|15
|Herman Ese'ese
|16
|Jayden Campbell
|17
|RESERVES
|Sam McIntyre
|18
|Kevin Proctor
|19
|Paul Turner
|20
|Brian Kelly
|21
|A. Khan-Pereira
|22
2022-07-24T06:05:00Z
|1
|Scott Drinkwater
|2
|Kyle Feldt
|3
|Valentine Holmes
|4
|Peta Hiku
|5
|Murray Taulagi
|6
|Tom Dearden
|7
|Chad Townsend
|8
|Coen Hess
|9
|Reece Robson
|10
|Luciano Leilua
|11
|Tom Gilbert
|12
|Jeremiah Nanai
|13
|Jason Taumalolo
|INTERCHANGE
|14
|Hamiso Tabuai-Fidow
|15
|Jake Granville
|16
|Jamayne Taunoa-Brown
|17
|Griffin Neame
|RESERVES
|18
|Connelly Lemuelu
|19
|Brendan Elliot
|20
|Riley Price
|21
|Tomas Chester
|22
|Taniela Sadrugu
|Fullback
|Wing
|Centre
|Centre
|Wing
|Five-eighth
|Halfback
|Prop
|Hooker
|Prop
|Second Row
|Second Row
|Lock
|Interchange
|Interchange
|Interchange
|Interchange
|Reserves
|Reserves
|Reserves
|Reserves
|Reserves
|Daine Laurie
|1
|Brent Naden
|2
|Starford To'a
|3
|Asu Kepaoa
|4
|Ken Maumalo
|5
|Adam Doueihi
|6
|Luke Brooks
|7
|James Tamou
|8
|Fa'amanu Brown
|9
|Joe Ofahengaue
|10
|Luke Garner
|11
|Kelma Tuilagi
|12
|Jackson Hastings
|13
|INTERCHANGE
|Fonua Pole
|14
|Zane Musgrove
|15
|Alex Seyfarth
|16
|Tyrone Peachey
|17
|RESERVES
|Austin Dias
|18
|Jock Madden
|19
|Justin Matamua
|20
|James Roberts
|21
|David Nofoaluma
|22