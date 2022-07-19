2022-07-21T09:50:00ZCommBank Stadium
Eels
Broncos
1 Clinton GuthersonClinton Gutherson
2 Maika SivoMaika Sivo
3 Will PenisiniWill Penisini
4 Waqa BlakeWaqa Blake
5 Bailey SimonssonBailey Simonsson
6 Dylan BrownDylan Brown
7 Mitchell MosesMitchell Moses
8 R. Campbell-GillardReagan Campbell-Gillard
9 Reed MahoneyReed Mahoney
10 Junior PauloJunior Paulo
11 Shaun LaneShaun Lane
12 Isaiah Papali'iIsaiah Papali'i
13 Ryan MattersonRyan Matterson
14 Makahesi MakatoaMakahesi Makatoa
15 Jakob ArthurJakob Arthur
16 Oregon KaufusiOregon Kaufusi
17 Marata NiukoreMarata Niukore
18 Ky RodwellKy Rodwell
19 Ofahiki OgdenOfahiki Ogden
20 Bryce CartwrightBryce Cartwright
21 Tom OpacicTom Opacic
22 Sean RussellSean Russell
Tesi NiuTesi Niu 1
Corey OatesCorey Oates 2
Kotoni StaggsKotoni Staggs 3
Brenko LeeBrenko Lee 4
Jordan PereiraJordan Pereira 5
Ezra MamEzra Mam 6
Adam ReynoldsAdam Reynolds 7
Corey JensenCorey Jensen 8
Jake TurpinJake Turpin 9
Payne HaasPayne Haas 10
Kurt CapewellKurt Capewell 11
Jordan RikiJordan Riki 12
Patrick CarriganPatrick Carrigan 13
Cory PaixCory Paix 14
Kobe HetheringtonKobe Hetherington 15
Thomas FleglerThomas Flegler 16
Keenan PalasiaKeenan Palasia 17
Deine MarinerDeine Mariner 18
Zac HoskingZac Hosking 19
Rhys KennedyRhys Kennedy 20
Delouise HoeterDelouise Hoeter 21
Te Maire MartinTe Maire Martin 22

2022-07-22T08:00:00ZNetstrata Jubilee Stadium
Dragons
Sea Eagles
1 Cody RamseyCody Ramsey
2 Mathew FeagaiMathew Feagai
3 Moses MbyeMoses Mbye
4 Zac LomaxZac Lomax
5 Tautau MogaTautau Moga
6 Talatau AmoneTalatau Amone
7 Ben HuntBen Hunt
8 Jack de BelinJack de Belin
9 Andrew McCulloughAndrew McCullough
10 Blake LawrieBlake Lawrie
11 Billy BurnsBilly Burns
12 Jaydn Su'aJaydn Su'a
13 Jack BirdJack Bird
14 Jayden SullivanJayden Sullivan
15 Tariq SimsTariq Sims
16 Francis MoloFrancis Molo
17 Josh McGuireJosh McGuire
18 Aaron WoodsAaron Woods
19 Michael MoloMichael Molo
20 Tyrell SloanTyrell Sloan
21 Jaiyden HuntJaiyden Hunt
22 Max FeagaiMax Feagai
Reuben GarrickReuben Garrick 1
Jason SaabJason Saab 2
Morgan HarperMorgan Harper 3
Tolutau KoulaTolutau Koula 4
Christian TuipulotuChristian Tuipulotu 5
Kieran ForanKieran Foran 6
Daly Cherry-EvansDaly Cherry-Evans 7
Sean KeppieSean Keppie 8
Lachlan CrokerLachlan Croker 9
Josh AloiaiJosh Aloiai 10
Haumole Olakau'atuHaumole Olakau'atu 11
Andrew DaveyAndrew Davey 12
Toafofoa SipleyToafofoa Sipley 13
Dylan WalkerDylan Walker 14
Josh SchusterJosh Schuster 15
Martin TaupauMartin Taupau 16
Taniela PasekaTaniela Paseka 17
Ben TrbojevicBen Trbojevic 18
Kurt De LuisKurt De Luis 19
Ethan BullemorEthan Bullemor 20
Kaeo WeekesKaeo Weekes 21
R. Tuaimalo VaegaRaymond Tuaimalo Vaega 22

2022-07-22T09:55:00ZMcDonald Jones Stadium
Knights
Roosters
1 Kalyn PongaKalyn Ponga
2 Edrick LeeEdrick Lee
3 Dane GagaiDane Gagai
4 Enari TualaEnari Tuala
5 Hymel HuntHymel Hunt
6 Anthony MilfordAnthony Milford
7 Adam CluneAdam Clune
8 David KlemmerDavid Klemmer
9 Jayden BraileyJayden Brailey
10 Daniel SaifitiDaniel Saifiti
11 Tyson FrizellTyson Frizell
12 Lachlan FitzgibbonLachlan Fitzgibbon
13 Mitch BarnettMitch Barnett
14 Kurt MannKurt Mann
15 Jacob SaifitiJacob Saifiti
16 Pasami SauloPasami Saulo
17 Brodie JonesBrodie Jones
18 Leo ThompsonLeo Thompson
19 Phoenix CrosslandPhoenix Crossland
20 Tex HoyTex Hoy
21 Dominic YoungDominic Young
22 Jake CliffordJake Clifford
James TedescoJames Tedesco 1
Daniel TupouDaniel Tupou 2
Paul MomirovskiPaul Momirovski 3
Joseph ManuJoseph Manu 4
Joseph SuaaliiJoseph Suaalii 5
Luke KearyLuke Keary 6
Sam WalkerSam Walker 7
J. Waerea-HargreavesJared Waerea-Hargreaves 8
Sam VerrillsSam Verrills 9
Matthew LodgeMatthew Lodge 10
Angus CrichtonAngus Crichton 11
Nat ButcherNat Butcher 12
Victor RadleyVictor Radley 13
Connor WatsonConnor Watson 14
Egan ButcherEgan Butcher 15
Drew HutchisonDrew Hutchison 16
Terrell MayTerrell May 17
Lachlan LamLachlan Lam 18
Naufahu WhyteNaufahu Whyte 19
Adam KeighranAdam Keighran 20
Ben ThomasBen Thomas 21
Kevin NaiqamaKevin Naiqama 22

2022-07-23T05:00:00ZGIO Stadium
Raiders
Warriors
1 Xavier SavageXavier Savage
2 Nick CotricNick Cotric
3 Matthew TimokoMatthew Timoko
4 Sebastian KrisSebastian Kris
5 Albert HopoateAlbert Hopoate
6 Jack WightonJack Wighton
7 Jamal FogartyJamal Fogarty
8 Josh PapaliiJosh Papalii
9 Zac WoolfordZac Woolford
10 Joseph TapineJoseph Tapine
11 Hudson YoungHudson Young
12 Elliott WhiteheadElliott Whitehead
13 Adam ElliottAdam Elliott
14 Tom StarlingTom Starling
15 Ryan SuttonRyan Sutton
16 Emre GulerEmre Guler
17 Corey Harawira-NaeraCorey Harawira-Naera
18 Adrian TrevilyanAdrian Trevilyan
19 Elijah AndersonElijah Anderson
20 Brad SchneiderBrad Schneider
21 Ata MariotaAta Mariota
22 Peter HolaPeter Hola
Chanel Harris-TavitaChanel Harris-Tavita 1
D. Watene-ZelezniakDallin Watene-Zelezniak 2
Jesse ArtharsJesse Arthars 3
Adam PompeyAdam Pompey 4
Marcelo MontoyaMarcelo Montoya 5
Daejarn AsiDaejarn Asi 6
Shaun JohnsonShaun Johnson 7
Addin Fonua-BlakeAddin Fonua-Blake 8
Wayde EganWayde Egan 9
Tohu HarrisTohu Harris 10
Euan AitkenEuan Aitken 11
Josh CurranJosh Curran 12
Jazz TevagaJazz Tevaga 13
Reece WalshReece Walsh 14
Bunty AfoaBunty Afoa 15
Aaron PeneAaron Pene 16
Jack MurchieJack Murchie 17
Eliesa KatoaEliesa Katoa 18
Edward KosiEdward Kosi 20
Ronald VolkmanRonald Volkman 21
Freddy LussickFreddy Lussick 22
Jackson FreiJackson Frei 23

2022-07-23T07:30:00ZBlueBet Stadium
Panthers
Sharks
1 Dylan EdwardsDylan Edwards
2 Taylan MayTaylan May
3 Izack TagoIzack Tago
4 Stephen CrichtonStephen Crichton
5 Brian To'oBrian To'o
6 Jarome LuaiJarome Luai
7 Nathan ClearyNathan Cleary
8 Moses LeotaMoses Leota
9 Apisai KoroisauApisai Koroisau
10 James Fisher-HarrisJames Fisher-Harris
11 Viliame KikauViliame Kikau
12 Liam MartinLiam Martin
13 Isaah YeoIsaah Yeo
14 Mitch KennyMitch Kenny
15 Scott SorensenScott Sorensen
16 Matthew EisenhuthMatthew Eisenhuth
17 Jaeman SalmonJaeman Salmon
18 Charlie StainesCharlie Staines
19 Spencer LeniuSpencer Leniu
20 Chris SmithChris Smith
21 Sunia TuruvaSunia Turuva
22 Sean O'SullivanSean O'Sullivan
William KennedyWilliam Kennedy 1
Connor TraceyConnor Tracey 2
Jesse RamienJesse Ramien 3
Siosifa TalakaiSiosifa Talakai 4
Ronaldo MulitaloRonaldo Mulitalo 5
Matt MoylanMatt Moylan 6
Nicho HynesNicho Hynes 7
Toby RudolfToby Rudolf 8
Blayke BraileyBlayke Brailey 9
Royce HuntRoyce Hunt 10
Briton NikoraBriton Nikora 11
Wade GrahamWade Graham 12
Dale FinucaneDale Finucane 13
Teig WiltonTeig Wilton 14
Cameron McInnesCameron McInnes 15
Braden Hamlin-UeleBraden Hamlin-Uele 16
Andrew FifitaAndrew Fifita 17
Braydon TrindallBraydon Trindall 18
Aiden TolmanAiden Tolman 19
Kade DykesKade Dykes 20
Jesse ColquhounJesse Colquhoun 21
Matt IkuvaluMatt Ikuvalu 22

2022-07-23T09:35:00ZAccor Stadium
Rabbitohs
Storm
1 Latrell MitchellLatrell Mitchell
2 Alex JohnstonAlex Johnston
3 Jed CartwrightJed Cartwright
4 Isaiah TassIsaiah Tass
5 Jaxson PauloJaxson Paulo
6 Cody WalkerCody Walker
7 Lachlan IliasLachlan Ilias
8 Tevita TatolaTevita Tatola
9 Damien CookDamien Cook
10 Mark NichollsMark Nicholls
11 Keaon KoloamatangiKeaon Koloamatangi
12 Jai ArrowJai Arrow
13 Cameron MurrayCameron Murray
14 Kodi NikorimaKodi Nikorima
15 Davvy MoaleDavvy Moale
16 Siliva HaviliSiliva Havili
17 Thomas BurgessThomas Burgess
18 Daniel Suluka-FifitaDaniel Suluka-Fifita
19 Josh MansourJosh Mansour
20 Richie KennarRichie Kennar
21 Ben LovettBen Lovett
22 Blake TaaffeBlake Taaffe
Nick MeaneyNick Meaney 1
Dean IeremiaDean Ieremia 2
Marion SeveMarion Seve 3
Justin OlamJustin Olam 4
Tyran WishartTyran Wishart 5
Cameron MunsterCameron Munster 6
Jahrome HughesJahrome Hughes 7
Jesse BromwichJesse Bromwich 8
Harry GrantHarry Grant 9
N. Asofa-SolomonaNelson Asofa-Solomona 10
Felise KaufusiFelise Kaufusi 11
Kenneath BromwichKenneath Bromwich 12
Josh KingJosh King 13
Grant AndersonGrant Anderson 14
Tui KamikamicaTui Kamikamica 15
Alec MacDonaldAlec MacDonald 16
Jordan GrantJordan Grant 17
Chris LewisChris Lewis 18
Cooper JohnsCooper Johns 19
Young TonumaipeaYoung Tonumaipea 20
Tom EisenhuthTom Eisenhuth 21
Sualauvi FaalogoSualauvi Faalogo 22

2022-07-24T04:00:00ZCommBank Stadium
Bulldogs
Titans
1 Jake AverilloJake Averillo
2 Jacob KirazJacob Kiraz
3 Declan CaseyDeclan Casey
4 Braidon BurnsBraidon Burns
5 Josh Addo-CarrJosh Addo-Carr
6 Matt BurtonMatt Burton
7 Kyle FlanaganKyle Flanagan
8 Max KingMax King
9 Jeremy Marshall-KingJeremy Marshall-King
10 Paul VaughanPaul Vaughan
11 Josh JacksonJosh Jackson
12 Corey WaddellCorey Waddell
13 Tevita Pangai JuniorTevita Pangai Junior
14 Zach Dockar-ClayZach Dockar-Clay
15 Kurtis MorrinKurtis Morrin
16 Joe StimsonJoe Stimson
17 R. Faitala-MarinerRaymond Faitala-Mariner
19 Aaron SchouppAaron Schoupp
20 Matt DuftyMatt Dufty
21 Bailey Biondi-OdoBailey Biondi-Odo
22 Jackson TopineJackson Topine
23 Chris PatoloChris Patolo
AJ BrimsonAJ Brimson 1
Sosefo FifitaSosefo Fifita 2
Phillip SamiPhillip Sami 3
Patrick HerbertPatrick Herbert 4
Corey ThompsonCorey Thompson 5
Tanah BoydTanah Boyd 6
Toby SextonToby Sexton 7
Moeaki FotuaikaMoeaki Fotuaika 8
Aaron BoothAaron Booth 9
Isaac LiuIsaac Liu 10
David FifitaDavid Fifita 11
Beau FermorBeau Fermor 12
Tino Fa'asuamaleauiTino Fa'asuamaleaui 13
Erin ClarkErin Clark 14
Jaimin JolliffeJaimin Jolliffe 15
Herman Ese'eseHerman Ese'ese 16
Jayden CampbellJayden Campbell 17
Sam McIntyreSam McIntyre 18
Kevin ProctorKevin Proctor 19
Paul TurnerPaul Turner 20
Brian KellyBrian Kelly 21
A. Khan-PereiraAlofiana Khan-Pereira 22

2022-07-24T06:05:00ZQueensland Country Bank Stadium
Cowboys
Wests Tigers
1 Scott DrinkwaterScott Drinkwater
2 Kyle FeldtKyle Feldt
3 Valentine HolmesValentine Holmes
4 Peta HikuPeta Hiku
5 Murray TaulagiMurray Taulagi
6 Tom DeardenTom Dearden
7 Chad TownsendChad Townsend
8 Coen HessCoen Hess
9 Reece RobsonReece Robson
10 Luciano LeiluaLuciano Leilua
11 Tom GilbertTom Gilbert
12 Jeremiah NanaiJeremiah Nanai
13 Jason TaumaloloJason Taumalolo
14 Hamiso Tabuai-FidowHamiso Tabuai-Fidow
15 Jake GranvilleJake Granville
16 Jamayne Taunoa-BrownJamayne Taunoa-Brown
17 Griffin NeameGriffin Neame
18 Connelly LemueluConnelly Lemuelu
19 Brendan ElliotBrendan Elliot
20 Riley PriceRiley Price
21 Tomas ChesterTomas Chester
22 Taniela SadruguTaniela Sadrugu
Daine LaurieDaine Laurie 1
Brent NadenBrent Naden 2
Starford To'aStarford To'a 3
Asu KepaoaAsu Kepaoa 4
Ken MaumaloKen Maumalo 5
Adam DoueihiAdam Doueihi 6
Luke BrooksLuke Brooks 7
James TamouJames Tamou 8
Fa'amanu BrownFa'amanu Brown 9
Joe OfahengaueJoe Ofahengaue 10
Luke GarnerLuke Garner 11
Kelma TuilagiKelma Tuilagi 12
Jackson HastingsJackson Hastings 13
Fonua PoleFonua Pole 14
Zane MusgroveZane Musgrove 15
Alex SeyfarthAlex Seyfarth 16
Tyrone PeacheyTyrone Peachey 17
Austin DiasAustin Dias 18
Jock MaddenJock Madden 19
Justin MatamuaJustin Matamua 20
James RobertsJames Roberts 21
David NofoalumaDavid Nofoaluma 22