Warriors loanee Jack Hetherington is set to face a lengthy stint on the sidelines following a high tackle on Sea Eagles prop Marty Taupau, per Fox Sports.

Hetherington was sent to the sin bin after collecting Taupau with his forearm and has since been handed a five game suspension by the NRL.

The incident is Hetherington’s sixth charge in 22 league games, meaning his grade three offence is lifted from three weeks to five.

Hetherington could reduce his suspension to four weeks with a successful early guilty, but would gamble an extra week if his appeal in unsuccessful.

Manly fans cried out for Hetherington to be sent to the sin bin as Taupau was attended for a HIA, with referee Henry Perenara placing the Penrith-owned player on report.

Steve Roach was left puzzled as to why Hetherington was not sent off for the clumsy tackle.

“I tell you if that is not a send-off then what do you have to do?” Roach said.

“He has hit him right in the button.”

Taupau was unable to return to the field from his HIA.