New Zealand Warriors import Charnze Nicoll-Klokstad has planted his flag at the back, claiming he was brought back across the ditch to play anywhere else but fullback.

The former Raider's hardline stance comes less than a month after the Warriors announced they had successfully lured Roger Tuivasa-Sheck from rugby union on a three-year deal commencing in 2024.

But despite Tuivasa-Sheck's stacked mantel which includes a Dally M Medal and a Golden Boot as a fullback, Nicoll-Klokstad has emphatically stated he won't be giving up his gig at the back.

"I'm a fullback. I came here without a doubt in my mind that I am just a fullback, I'm not a fullback utility, I'm not playing centre or winger," Nicoll-Klokstad told NRL.com.



“I allow me playing centre internationally because that's a dream of mine to play for the Kiwis, so that's the only time I have allowed that.

“As far as I am aware I am the fullback of the Warriors and it's up to me make sure that I am playing consistent footy."

Upon returning to Mount Smart after a four-season stint in lime green, the 27-year-old has proven potent for his hometown team, racking up a mean of more than 180 run metres across 11 rounds.

Nicoll-Klokstad has also been clockwork under high balls, showing his wares against the Dogs on Friday night, defusing an array of Matt Burton bombs with aplomb.

Though steadfast that the No.1 jersey was his to keep, the Auckland-born back faces the prospect of a shift, with head coach Andrew Webster currently facing a void in the centres heading forward.

Should fellow returning Warrior Shaun Johnson opt to head back to Sydney and take up a multi-year deal at Wests, Nicoll-Klokstad may also be foisted with a shift into the halves.

At present, the Warriors have shown themselves to be the competition's biggest risers between campaigns, jumping from second last in 2022 to seventh place ahead of their Round 12 bye.

The Kiwi franchise has not played finals football since 2018 and has cycled through four coaches, as well as being uprooted from their faithful fanbase due to COVID border constraints.