New Zealand halfback Kodi Nikorima has reportedly signed with the South Sydney Rabbitohs.

Nikorima is currently off-contract at the Warriors, with his reported $470,000-per-year deal expiring at the cessation of this season.

The Palmerston North-born playmaker has needed to compete for a starting role under Nathan Brown to start this year, having played three of his five matches this year from the bench.

The 28-year-old has also started at five-eighth and at halfback this year, with Channel Harris-Tavita and Shaun Johnson also sharing the playmaking workload.

Newly-signed youngster Daejarn Asi made an instant impact at No.6 in the Warriors' one-point win over Canberra in Round 8, while the Auckland-based club is set to welcome Shark Luke Metcalf from 2023.

With opportunities now spread thin for Nikorima, the New Zealand international has reportedly signed with the Rabbitohs, according to 7 News' Katie Brown.

Brown hasn't suggested whether Nikorima's venture to the Rabbitohs comes as an immediate move or at the expiry of his current deal.

The news comes just one day after recruit Ash Taylor announced his decision to medically retire from the game, while young Roosters half Ronald Volkman has signed with the Warriors for 2023.

The Rabbitohs have struggled to fill the halves void left by Adam Reynolds this season, with a more senior partner for Cody Walker seemingly a necessity for Jason Demetriou.

The Rabbitohs will get 145 games of experience in Nikorima, who has played four seasons with the Warriors since switching from the Broncos in 2019.