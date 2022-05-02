The New Zealand Warriors have confirmed the signing of Roosters halfback Ronald Volkman from the 2023 season.

Volkman will make venture across the Tasman at season's end on a three-year deal with the Warriors, becoming their fifth signing for next year.

Volkman's signature follows that of Mitch Barnett, Marata Niukore, Dylan Walker and Luke Metcalf in heading to Auckland for 2023 and beyond, with their latest signature perhaps their most promising.

The 19-year-old has been a highly-touted playmaking prospect in Bondi across the past 12 months, however has been limited to chances at NRL level as the Roosters call home to incumbent halves duo Luke Keary and Sam Walker.

The Sydney-born half will now look for greater opportunities abroad, with his services a huge coup for the Warriors.

"Ronald is an exceptional young talent who will add another dimension to our squad,” said Vodafone Warriors general manager football Craig Hodges, via the club's website.

“When we signed Reece Walsh around this time last year, he hadn’t played in the NRL but it was obvious he would very soon and make an immediate impact.

“Ronald is the same. He has wonderful skills and is just waiting for his chance in the NRL.”

Across six games for the North Sydney Bears in 2021, Volkman amassed seven try assists and 15 goals in the NSW Cup.