Round Nine produced more than its fair share of talking points on the back of a host of crazy results.

The Roosters absolutely belted the Broncos, the Raiders recorded a massive comeback to beat Manly, and the Warriors lost again despite being heavy favourites.

Two weeks ago, I proclaimed it was a top seven, then the rest. Despite a brilliant win from the Dolphins, I'm willing to say it's now the top six and the rest.

Where did your team land on this week's Power Rankings following a brilliant Round Nine of rugby league?:

1. Melbourne Storm (Last Week: 1)

The Storm were made to work much harder than expected to defeat the Titans. That said, they managed to win again despite not playing overly well. I.e. what good teams do!

Cameron Munster is humming again after an injury that affected the start of the season. Unfortunately, they lost superstar Ryan Papenhuyzen due to yet another freak injury.

They host the Sharks on Saturday night in a top of the table clash. Even sans Paps and Hughes, the Storm are the team to beat right now.

2. Penrith Panthers (2)

Penrith started slowly against the lowly Bunnies on Thurs night. Falling behind 12-0 after losing Tago to the bin, the game looked a potential difficult one.

For all of about 20 minutes. From there Penrith went to work and ran up 42 points despite Nathan Cleary sitting this game out due to the short turnaround from last week's game.

I've seen nothing from this side suggesting they aren't headed for yet another run at the title. I expect it to continue against the Dogs this weekend.

3. Cronulla Sharks (3)

On Sunday afternoon, Cronulla was far from their high-flying best but took their local rivals apart with relative ease.

The Sharks' big men are winning the battle of the middle almost every week. Their backs are monsters, which allows Nicho Hynes to play what is in front of him.

Their biggest challenge of the season awaits as they head to Melbourne to play old sparring partners, the Storm.

4. Sydney Roosters (6)

Does everybody hear that? That is the sound of the Roosters announcing their very real title intentions!

The Roosters are absolutely motoring right now. They tore the Broncos to shreds, and in Brisbane, no less. All the available stars are firing, with some serious cattle still yet to return.

I'm backing the tri-colours to continue the Warriors run of negative results, in brutal fashion! This team are frightening.

5. Brisbane Broncos (5)

The Broncos endured a horror Friday night. They lost Adam Reynolds for months before being played off their own park by the Roosters.

Reece Walsh had a rare shocker. He was far from the only one. The Broncos seemed rushed from the get-go. It was tough to watch at times.

They have a brilliant chance to bounce right back when they play a broken Parra side on Friday night.

6. Manly Sea Eagles (4)

For 50 minutes on Friday evening, Manly were coasting. They ran out to a 20-6 lead and looked set to put the Raiders to the sword.

Instead they spent large chunks of the remaining half hour standing under their posts, wondering what had just hit them.

A difficult away trip to Suncorp beckons as they play the Dolphins. If they play for 80 minutes, they're a real crack. It's a fair "if" though right now.

7. The Dolphins (7)

The Dolphins have done it again. They defied a horror injury toll to beat the Cowboys. I saw it happen and I'm still not really sure how they did it.

Jamayne Isaako crossed for a highlight reel hatty but it was ultimately his boot that decided the game. He nailed four from five conversions in the two point win.

They "host" Manly on Thursday night at Suncorp in what promises to be one of the most entertaining games of the year.

8. Canterbury-Bankstown Bulldogs (9)

The Dogs spent another week in the Top Eight following a convincing, albeit unspectacular win over the Tigers. The 22-14 score line looks closer than the game felt.

Kikau and Burton are both playing lights out footy. That must be music to the ears of long suffering Dogs fans.

The biggest test in the game awaits the Dogs this Friday evening in a trip to Penrith. Given the crossover of former Panthers players, this should be spicey.

9. Canberra Raiders (11)

The Raiders turned the tables on Friday evening by overturning a huge deficit and beating the Sea Eagles at Brookvale.

Elliott Whitehead had a magnificent night in crossing for two tries. Hudson Young outran some more fancied flyers to score the match-winner for just three minutes remaining.

Canberra will enjoy the bye this week. The win against Manly has really delivered a positive light on an otherwise up-and-down month.

10. Newcastle Knights (12)

The Knights have been sans Kalyn Ponga for two weeks. In those two weeks they've beaten the Dolphins and Warriors. An incredible turnaround.

Bradman Best timely reminded Origin selectors that he could do the job. He was massive out wide. Hastings and Gamble have settled right back into their halves partnership.

The Knights will enter this weekend's clash with the Tigers as big favourites. It's a long time since they've experienced that.

11. North Queensland Cowboys (10)

The Cowboys suffered their fourth straight loss on Saturday night. To QLD rivals the Dolphins, at home, no less. It was not a great night up north.

Val Holmes had an impressive game but his indifferent form off the tee ultimately cost his side here. Reuben Cotter is rampaging into Origin.

The Cowboys need a win in a big way. They play the Titans. It's fair to say they need to win this game if they have genuine Top Eight hopes.

12. New Zealand Warriors (8)

The Warriors goodwill has officially run out. Their promising start is long forgotten. Their superstar squad now coming under serious question.

Despite playing two very winnable games in the past fortnight, the Warriors emerge with zero competition points. Their only point in the past four games came from a draw.

Sitting in 14th place, it won't get any easier as they play the Roosters and Panthers in the next two weeks. This is not what we expected from this side in 2024.

13. Parramatta Eels (13)

The Eels bye could not have come at a better time. Terrible form and a horrible injury toll had fans begging for a week off.

They return this Friday night to host the Broncos. What an opportunity to send a message that the Eels are still to be taken seriously than by beating the Broncos.

14. St George Illawarra Dragons (14)

The Dragons had their moments on Sunday afternoon but were overall fire.

The try they conceded to Oregon Kaufusi was embarrassing. They let him walk through three defenders. That is not the attitude Shane Flanagan would have wanted to see.

They host a must-win clash against the Bunnies this weekend. Both for their Finals hopes and pride.

15. Gold Coast Titans (15)

The Titans could be looking back right now on a month containing four wins. Instead, they have one win and three impressive performances.

AJ Brimson, again, led the way for the Titans. David Fifita had a monster game, also. Jaimin Jolliffe continues to be a revelation. Despite the positives, another loss eventuated.

They host an out of form Cowboys side on Sunday afternoon. A second win of the season may be close. Real close.

16. Wests Tigers (16)

Sorry, Tigers fans, but the shine is well and truly off this team. Their exciting start to the season has made way for a very familiar feeling.

Aidan Sezer will be missing for the next month after a horror hip drop tackle. This despite not being sinbinned and the tackle not being ruled a hip drop. Don't get me started.

The Tigers need to get started putting some wins together though or risk missing yet another Finals series. They'll fancy their chances against the Knights.

17. South Sydney Rabbitohs (17)

The Rabbits were brave in the first half on Thursday night. They even lead the Panthers 12-0 at one stage.

Unfortunately, the less said about the second half, the better. They were played off the park.

Two sin bins and yet another round of injuries rounded out yet another horror week for the red and greens.