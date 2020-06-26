In the midst of the Warriors’ search for a new head coach, club legends Simon Mannering and Stacey Jones have been given key off-field roles to help support the Warriors during their rebuild, reports stuff.co.nz.

Jones, an assistant coach at the Warriors, is already having an even bigger impact on the training ground within the team, while Mannering will join the club’s management and will play an integral part on the decision of the next head coach of the Warriors.

Adam Blair has welcomed the increased role for Jones as the team prepares for their clash against the Melbourne Storm on Friday night.

“Stace is having more of a voice, which is really good because Stace is a rugby league icon in New Zealand,” Blair said.

“He has a lot to offer and the more we can hear from Stace, especially our young boys coming through and our halves, it helps those guys out on the field.”

Todd Payten has been given the interim coaching role for the time being and is appreciative of the added responsibility given to Stacey.

Blair has made it known that the sacking of former coach Stephen Kearney hit him hard given the bond the two shared that has helped Blair throughout his NRL and Test career. But Blair has his sights set on the Storm matchup now and has welcomed a new change at the Warriors, especially with interim coach Payten.

Warriors chief executive Cameron George confirmed during the week that Mannering would help in the selection process of a new coach after actively volunteering to help. He will help provide players perspective to the selection given Mannering only retired in 2018.

“I’m stoked Simon will be part of it – it is so important to have that footy insight,” George said.

“It’s very important to have someone with that experience involved.”

It was also reported that five current Warriors players including Blair and skipper Roger Tuivasa-Sheck, would also play a key part in the selection process of determining and hiring a new coach.

The candidates for the Warriors coaching job could be finalised by next week, with former NRL coaches Tim Sheens, Anthony Griffin, Geoff Toovey, Trent Barrett and also England coach Shaun Wane all in the running for the coaching job.